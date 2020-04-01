Englishman Forshaw plays as a midfielder for Championship outfit Leeds United

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw gave an update on his recovery from hip surgery in the club’s official site.

The midfielder had first injured his hip during the pre-season friendly at Cagliari. He went onto play till their league game against Charlton Athletic last September.

Adam Forshaw after signing for Leeds United in 2018. (Getty Images)

Since then the injury worsened forcing him to do surgery.

After a round of several discussions with experts, it was decided that Forshaw would be sent to the Steadman Clinic in Colorado for surgery.

“The specialist in Colorado was recommended. Rob Price (head of medicine and performance) had been out with a player before as well, when he was at Liverpool,” Forshaw explained.

“I’m seven weeks since the operation now which was a success and everything is going well. I feel good, I’m on track so far and the plan was always to be ready for the start of next season.”

He also thanked the medical staff and all doctors who helped him through his difficult phase and expressed his gratitude for sincerely looking after him.

Forshaw speaks about his next steps

The midfielder further revealed his next steps for the coming days that would see him return to action soon.

“I’m due to be off the crutches shortly and then it will be a case of building strength up. I’m managing to get in the pool at the training ground as it comes under medical at the moment, so I can travel to work for that reason. I’ve got a gym at the house where I’m doing a lot as well,” he said.

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw reacts during a league encounter.

He added that he was feeling a bit more relaxed now and was eagerly waiting to make his return back onto the pitch.

“It’s a massive relief for me and a weight off my shoulders, I feel a lot more relaxed about everything now. I’m looking forward to pushing on from here and enjoying my football again.”

Injuries restricted Forshaw to just seven league games this season. He was instrumental for the Peacocks lasts season, appearing in 30 of their overall 46 league games.