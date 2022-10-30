Tyler Adams 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Tyler Adams is an American professional soccer player who plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Leeds United and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Tyler Shaan Adams popularly called Tyler Adams joined the Premier League club in 2022 from the German club RB Leipzig. The player has been playing at a top level and continues to shine brightly under coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Tyler has represented the United States football team at the national level. The player is young and continues to work hard to achieve greater heights and in this article, let us see more about the player’s profile.

Tyler Adams plays for Leeds United as a midfielder. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tyler Adams Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Wappinger, New Tour, United States Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name Melissa Russo Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth 3.5 Million Pound Age 23 Birthday 14 February 1999 Nationality American Position Midfielders Senior Clubs New York Red Bulls II, New York Red Bulls, RB Leipzig, Leeds United. Achievements 1x CONCACAF Nations League Winner

1x German cup winner

2x German cup runner-up

1x Supporters’ Shield Winner

1x USL Cup Champion

1x USL Regular Season Champion Girlfriend Sarah Schmidt Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Tyler Adams Net Worth and Salary

Tyler has been making most of his income through footballing. The net worth of the player is estimated at around 3.5 Million Pounds as of 2022. The market value of the player is valued at 17 Million Euros by Transfermarkt. His market value has been increasing drastically and will cost big clubs lots of money if they intend to buy him.

The player currently earns a whooping salary of 1 million euros from the club and it is not bad for a mid-premier league club. The player will expect a high salary contract if he continues to perform at a high level like now.

Tyler Adams Club Career

Tyler joined the New York Red Bulls club when he was 11 years old with a dream of making football his career. He was included in the U13 squad and then played with the youths until 2015.

In 2015 with consistent performances from the player, he was promoted to the reserve team of the club and played in the United Soccer League. He helped the team win the 2016 USL Cup and featured in the match against Swope Park Rangers in a 5-1 victory.

He made his senior team debut against the Premier League champions Chelsea in a friendly on July 23 2016. The team went on to win the match 4-2 with Tyler’s goal in the 70th minute. He signed the first senior team contract on the 3rd of November 2015 and was included in the preseason camp ahead of the 2016 season.

He played there until 2019 before he was sold to the German Club RB Leipzig. He made his club debut against Fortuna Düsseldorf in January 2019 which resulted in a 4-0 victory. In August 2020, Adams helped the team win against Atletico Madrid by scoring the winning goal which made the team reach the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in history.

The Premier League team Leeds bought the player for a reported transfer fee of £20 million in July 2022. Tyler signed a five-year contract with the club.

Tyler Adams International Career

Tyler made appearances for the United States national football team at U15, U17, and U20 levels. The player played in every match of the US in the 2015 CONCACAF Under-17 Championships and helped the team to qualify for the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup.

Tyler Adams represents the United States in national-level football. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

He made his senior debut for the nation in November 2017 against Portugal which resulted in a 1-1 draw in which he played the entire game. He was included in the squad for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Tyler Adams Family

Tyler was born on 14 February 1999 in Wappinger, New Tour, United States. The player’s father is known for the struggles he faced for his son to achieve his footballing career but his name remains unknown. Tyler’s mother is Melissa Russo. The other details about the family remain secret till now.

Tyler Adams Girlfriend – Sarah Schmidt

Tyler is currently dating Sarah Schmidt and it appears to be that both are in a relationship for quite a time now. The couple doesn’t seem to be under the media’s spotlight and prefers to keep their life in private.

Tyler has a deal with Nike as his primary boot sponsor. As per the endorsement deal, he wears the company’s boots in every match he plays and also endorses the company’s product on his social media.

Tyler Adams enjoying his vacation with his friends. (Credits: @tyler.adams Instagram)

Tyler Adams Cars and Tattoos

Tyler has some good collections of cars in his garage. One of them includes a Black Mercedes which he has also gifted to his mom. The player seems to be afraid of needles and still doesn’t have a tattoo, unlike many footballers.

FAQs about Tyler Adams