Transfer News: Rangers star Glen Kamara wanted by Everton

According to transfer news from Eurosport (h/t Glasgow Live), Premier League club Everton have entered the race to sign Glen Kamara from Scottish champions Rangers this summer.

Kamara started out his youth football in his homeland, Finland, before switching to England in 2011 when he signed for the Southend United academy. A year later, he was snapped up by Premier League giants Arsenal, where he rose through the youth ranks but couldn’t break into the first-team.

Glen Kamara during his time at Dundee. (Getty Images)

After loan spells away at Southend United and Colchester United, Kamara left Arsenal permanently in the summer of 2017, signing for Scottish club Dundee FC. The 25-year-old Finnish midfielder rose to prominence with the club and was picked up by Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in the winter transfer window of 2019.

During his two-and-a-half-year stay at the Ibrox Stadium, Kamara has developed into one of the best midfielders on show in the Scottish Premiership. The Finland star played an integral role in the Gers’ title victory last season as he racked up over 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring and assisting a couple of goals apiece. (h/t Transfermarkt)

However, Kamara’s time at the Ibrox Stadium could be drawing towards a close, with Everton joining a number of other clubs in pursuit of the ex-Arsenal youngster. Indeed, the likes of Watford and Brentford have already shown an interest in the 25-year-old while an unnamed Russian club is also keen, with the Toffees also joining the bandwagon. (h/t Glasgow Live)

Glen Kamara in action for Rangers. (Getty Images)

Given how important Kamara has been for Rangers in his time at the club, his potential departure would come as a blow. However, with his contract expiring in two years and with so many teams interested, this also represents the Gers best chance of making good money from his sale, which they can reinvest in the squad.

With a transfer fee of £15m being mentioned, the Light Blues could stand to make a massive profit, having signed him for a measly £50k in 2019.