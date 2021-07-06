Hibernian interested in Hakeem Odoffin of Hamilton Academical

According to the Daily Record, Hibernian FC are interested in signing versatile star Hakeem Odoffin from fellow Scottish club Hamilton Academical to replace former midfielder Jackson Irvine.

The Australian star left the Hibs on a free transfer to sign for German Bundesliga 2. outfit St. Pauli, leaving a hole in the middle of the park. And manager Jack Ross is now looking at Odoffin as a target to fill the position despite the Englishman being a right-back primarily.

Hakeem Odoffin signed for Hamilton Academical last year (Twitter)

Odoffin started out at the academy of Tottenham Hotspur and spent time with Reading FC as well before completing his footballing education at Barnet. Having made just two senior appearances, he moved to Wolves in January 2016, where he featured for the U23s before signing for Northampton Town in the summer of 2018.

Odoffin, though, spent just six months with the club before moving to Scotland in January 2019, signing for Livingston FC. The 23-year-old spent 18 months at the club and made a decent impression, prompting Hamilton Academical to sign him last summer. During his first year with the Accies, the Englishman managed 41 appearances, scoring four goals and assisting one more. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Despite having arrived as a right-back, it is in the defensive midfield role that Odoffin shone brightly for the Accies in the 2020/21 campaign, which has now put him on the radars of Hibernian FC. Prior to the Hibs entering the race, the 23-year-old was also courting interest from Motherwell and St. Mirren, while Rotheram in England are also keen. (h/t Daily Record)

Jake Doyle-Hayes has switched St Mirren for Hibernian FC

Odoffin still has one year left on his contract with the Accies. However, considering the versatility he brings to the table, the 23-year-old can be a handy addition to Jack Ross & co. at Hibernian FC to replace the departed Irvine, even though they have also signed Jake Doyle-Hayes from St Mirren.