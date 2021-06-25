Transfer News: Celtic scouting Hajduk Split’s Mario Vuskovic

According to the Daily Record, Celtic are keeping a close watch on 19-year-old Croatian defender Mario Vuskovic, who is set to be sold by Hajduk Split this summer.

Vuskovic started out at the academy of Croatian outfit RNK Split before making the switch to the Hajduk Split youth system in 2016. Having risen through the ranks, the teenage centre-back went on to feature 19 times for the club’s reserve team and made his senior debut in 2019.

Vuskovic became a regular for the Croatian outfit in the 2020/21 season, with 33 of his 44 total appearances for the senior team coming in the campaign gone by. The 19-year-old also managed to score and assist a couple of goals in those games. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Vuskovic has also gone on to represent the Croatian national team at the Under-17, Under-19 and the Under-21 levels so far but is yet to be called up to the senior team. Nevertheless, his progress with Hajduk Split has been enough to alert Celtic, who are now scouting the centre-back. (h/t Daily Record)

Celtic are ushering in a new era under new manager Ange Postecoglou. And the Greek-Australian head coach will have a massive job at his hands as the Hoops look to knock rivals Rangers off their perch and fare well in the European competitions as well.

A new centre-back is an essential addition at the Parkhead this summer, with Kristoffer Ajer likely to depart the club before the start of the next term. This would make Vuskovic a viable target for Celtic.

Hajduk Split, for their part, are open to selling the teenager to the highest bidder. However, the Hoops must act quickly if they are to land the 19-year-old Croatian, who is also courting interest from a host of other clubs including Serie A side Torino.