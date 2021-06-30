Hibernian FC sign St Mirren midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes

According to the Edinburgh Evening News, Hibernian FC have completed the signing of midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes from St Mirren on a free transfer.

Doyle-Hayes started out at the academy of Cavan-Monaghan before making his way to England in 2014, signing for the Aston Villa youth setup. The midfielder rose through the ranks and went on to represent the Villans’ Under-18 and Under-23 sides and even made three first-team appearances for the West Midlands outfit. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Doyle-Hayes, during his time at Villa Park, also had a couple of loan spells away at Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town. The 22-year-old left the Premier League club at the end of the 2019/20 season, before securing a move to St Mirren on a free transfer, signing a one-year contract.

Jake Doyle-Hayes has switched St Mirren for Hibernian FC

In his first season in Scotland, Doyle-Hayes went on to feature 30 times for St Mirren, scoring and assisting one goal apiece. And, having impressed during his time at the club, the 22-year-old former Irish Under-21 international has now completed a free transfer to Hibs.

Dundee United had also shown an interest in securing the signing of the 22-year-old but pulled the plug on the deal, leaving the field clear for Jack Ross’ side to complete the transfer on a Bosman move. Doyle-Hayes signed a two-year contract with the Hibs and expressed his delight after having completed the switch. (h/t Edinburgh Evening News)

“After speaking to the manager, I was delighted to get this opportunity. Coming into a squad where we’re looking to challenge for medals is definitely something I want to be a part of. Looking at the players here, there’s some unbelievable talents and I’m really looking forward to being a part of that.”

Doyle-Hayes did quite well in his debut season in Scotland with St Mirren. With age on his side, the 22-year-old, if he can overcome his injury issues, he can prove to be a shrewd purchase for the Hibs.