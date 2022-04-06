Liverpool fans have created unique environments at Anfield with their chants and songs. Even though these chants showcase the power of the team playing on the pitch, it has become the identity of the loyal supporters over the years. So let’s find out the top 5 Liverpool fan chants/songs.

Even though the Reds supporters have been creating several chants over the years, only some of them survived through time and now have attached themselves to the club’s history. Before we start with the top 5 list, here is one latest Liverpool chant that has started surfacing after the signing of Porto star Luis Diaz in January 2022.

Latest Liverpool Fan Chant

Luis Diaz is the latest signing of Liverpool, who joined in January this year. Even though he was a crucial star for Porto, he chose to come to Liverpool in midseason. Since joining, he has been showing sensational skills on the pitch.

His father, in an interview, revealed that Diaz had offers from big teams in Europe, but he dreamt of reaching Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether the Columbian star can get to the highest level with the Merseyside club, but the fans have already started chanting his name. The music of the chant is inspired by ‘Bella Ciao’, a famous song from the Spanish TV series Money Heist.

His name is Lucho (Lucho being Luis Diaz’s nickname)

He comes from Porto.

He came to score, came to score, came to score score score.

He’s Luis Diaz.

He’s from Colombia.

Now he plays for Liverpool!”

5. Oh Come All Ye Faithful

Liverpool is a six-time European champion, and this song celebrates the achievement. The road hasn’t been easy in any tournament, but with the fans’ support, Liverpool were able to overcome all the barriers and put out world-class performances year after year.

The chant also mentions Anfield, the Liverpool home stadium that has been the perfect stage for comebacks. Considering the electrifying effect of the chant, it has taken up the 5th spot in the top 5 Liverpool fan chants/songs.

O come all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant

O come ye, O come ye to Anfield

Come and behold them

They’re the Kings of Europe

O come let us adore them

O come let us adore them

O come let us adore them – L I V E R P O O L!

4. Allez Allez Allez

Even though many football chants around the world have the phrase ‘Allez Allez Allez’, it became synonymous with the Liverpool team’s fight for the 6th European title. The song was primarily sung by travelling Liverpool supporters in Porto in February 2018. The 1980s Italian disco classic inspires it, but the Liverpool version shaped up through the voice of Jamie Webster.

It became so popular among the fans that they started to sing it in every match. This song will be forever in the hearts of the Merseyside team’s supporters because it will remind them about the team’s spectacular journey in the 2018/19 Champions League. The Allez Allez Allez chant has secured 4th position in the top 5 Liverpool fan chants/songs.

We’ve conquered all of Europe

We’re never going to stop

From Paris down to Turkey

We’ve won the f***ing lot

Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly

The Fields of Anfield Road

We are loyal supporters

And we come from Liverpool

Allez, Allez, Allez

Allez, Allez, Allez

Allez, Allez, Allez

Allez, Allez, Allez

3. We are Liverpool/ Poetry in Motion

This song revolves around the idea that Liverpool is the best team globally and the Reds supporters are a formidable force. They also sang about how Liverpool dominated Europe. In the last 4/5 years, the Merseyside team has been a sinister force in Europe.

First, they became runners up in the 2016/17 Europa League, then in the 2017/18 Champions League; they finished second, and next season they lifted the European title. Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool has shown some top-notch performances lately, which has allowed the supporters to showcase their power through this song.

For all the aforementioned reasons, We are Liverpool/ Poetry in Motion has become the 3rd chant in the top 5 Liverpool fan chants/songs.

We are Liverpool, Tra la la la la,

We are Liverpool, tra la la la la la,

We are Liverpool, tra la la la la,

The best football team in the world – yes we are!

Poetry in motion, tra la la la la,

Poetry in motion, tra la la la la la,

Poetry in motion, tra la la la la,

The best football team in the world – yes we are!

If you want to know the score,

Listen to the Anfield roar,

If you face us on the park,

Our bite is worse than our bark – we’re Liverpool!

If you see us playing there,

Sheer magic in the air,

When the big Red Army comes,

Better lay down your guns!

Went to Europe feeling good,

Played them how they knew we would,

Though they fear us going there,

We beat them fair and square.

One goal in the net, tra la la la la,

Two goals in the net, tra la la la la la,

Three goals in the net, tra la la la la,

The best football team in the world!

2. Poor Scouser Tommy

This song tells a story of a young soldier named Tommy who was shot during WWII while fighting for his country. In his dying moments, his last words were, ‘oh, I am a Liverpudlian’. The story reflects the undying love of the fans towards the club.

It was first heard in the 60s. But in 1982, following an emphatic win over Everton where Ian Rush scored four goals, the forward’s name was incorporated with the song. Poor Scouser Tommy is on the 2nd position on the top 5 Liverpool fan chants/songs.

Ooh, I am a Liverpudlian,

I come from the Spion Kop,

I like to sing, I like to shout,

I go there quite a lot!

To support a team that plays in red,

A team that we all know,

A team that we called Liverpool,

To glory we will go!

We won the league, we won the Cup,

We’ve been to Europe too,

We played the Toffees for a laugh,

And left them feeling blue! 5-0!

1 2, 1 2 3, 1 2 3 4, 5-0!

Rush scored one,

Rush scored two,

Rush scored three,

And Rush scored four!

1. You’ll Never Walk Alone

The no. 1 chant in the top 5 Liverpool fan chants/songs is You’ll Never Walk Alone. This song has been synonymous with Liverpool FC for nearly six decades. It was first released in October 1963 by Gerry and the Pacemakers. Since then, the music has been an undisputed favourite of the Reds’ supporters.

Nowadays, the fans use this song to welcome the supporters on the pitch before every match at Anfield. Whenever the club loses its path, this song can always help them get back on track. Hence, it has become the no. 1 song for Liverpool fans to sing.

When you walk through a storm

Hold your head up high

And don’t be afraid of the dark

At the end of a storm

There’s a golden sky

And the sweet silver song of a lark

Walk on through the wind

Walk on through the rain

Though your dreams be tossed and blown

Walk on, walkon

With hope in your heart

And you’ll never walk alone

You’ll never walk alone

Walk on, walk-on

With hope in your heart

And you’ll never walk alone

You’ll never walk alone

Read More: