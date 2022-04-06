Gera Ponce – Luis Diaz Girlfriend, her Family and more

Who Is Gera Ponce? Meet The Girlfriend Of Luis Diaz

Gera Ponce is famous for being the girlfriend of Liverpool star Luis Diaz. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Gera Ponce is the stunning Colombian woman who has become the life partner and biggest supporter of Luis Diaz. The beautiful Colombian lady loves making public appearances with her partner. However, she hasn’t shared much about her journey and childhood. But, don’t worry, we have gathered all the data out there about Gera Ponce and have given it here in this article.

So follow along in order to learn everything there is to know about the gorgeous girlfriend of Luis Diaz. Luis Diaz showed his class on the pitch during his time at Porto. He became the top scorer of the league in his last season in Portugal and fans were absolutely loving his output. It was time for him to take on some greater challenges in his career, so he moved to Liverpool in January 2022.

Since then, the striker has been playing an influential role for Jurgen Klopp’s team. His aggressiveness, skills and shooting power makes him a viable asset for the team. Even though there is much to talk about Luis Diaz’s career, we have decided to focus on his love life for this article. So without further ado let’s get started.

Gera Ponce Facts & Wiki

Birthday September 17, 1997 Place of Birth Colombia Nationality Colombian Residency England Partner Luis Diaz Job N.A Instagram @gera25ponce Height 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m) Weight N.A Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Catholic Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Gera Ponce Childhood and Family

Gera first saw the light of earth on September 17, 1997, from a small town in Columbia. Her parents worked very hard to put food on the table. The hard times in her early life made Gera the woman we know today. Even though she has maintained a great relationship with her parents, she hasn’t shared much about herself on public platforms.

Thus we don’t know their names and occupations. We are unsure whether she has any siblings as well. Despite all the barriers, Gera was a motivated child who wanted to achieve something big in life from the early days. We are on the lookout for more details about her family; hence stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Luis Diaz.

Gera Ponce was born in Colombia. (Credit: Instagram)

Gera Ponce Education

Gera finished her primary and secondary education in her hometown. She was a hardworking and determined student. Despite having fewer opportunities than others, she always gave 100% in her studies. We don’t know whether she went to college to pursue further education. She moved in with Diaz at a young age; we believe she might have skipped higher education to concentrate more on her family.

Gera Ponce career

Gera hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Her Instagram activity suggests that she mostly stays at home and takes care of her child. After the birth of her child, she has become more responsible. Gera’s main motive is to give their daughter a childhood that they never enjoyed.

She also managed the household chores. Diaz is a high performing athlete who spends most time in training. Thus, Gera is the one who makes sure everything stays tidy and clean at home. She is a fierce supporter of her husband and often visits the stadium to cheer for him. On off-days, the duo goes shopping, on casual walks and on dates.

Gera Ponce supporting her husband from the stands. (Credit: Instagram)

Gera Ponce Net Worth

Gera hasn’t shared any details about her earnings; thus, we don’t know her net worth. We are looking for more information. But, as Gera usually stays at home, we believe she isn’t working in any professional sector. Being a housewife is not an easy task, but she doesn’t get paid to do the work.

She does it because she is responsible and loves her role. However, as Diaz’s career took off, the Colombian forward has been making a lot of impact. He is the one that finances the family’s needs and wants. Maybe Gera gets a significant amount from her husband for spending.

Gera Ponce and Luis Diaz relationship

Luis Diaz and his girlfriend, Gera, are teenage sweethearts. We don’t know how they met or whether they are from the same locality. But our information suggests that Diaz had a crush on Gera from the beginning, so she made a move.

The Columbian beauty was impressed by Diaz’s characteristics and etiquette, so she started going on dates with him. After knowing him better and understanding his career goals, Gera was convinced that her partner could achieve incredible feats. Since then, he has supported Diaz and has become his friend, family and life partner.

As Gera is the person Diaz trusts the most, she could significantly impact the Colombian forward’s career decisions. The duo doesn’t shy away from cameras, as they often post images together on Instagram. Their relationship took a new turn after the birth of their child.

Luis Diaz and his girlfriend, Gera, are teenage sweethearts. (Credit: Instagram)

Gera Ponce and Luis Diaz Children

Luis Diaz and his girlfriend Gera Ponce welcomed their first child, a daughter named Roma Diaz, on November 5, 2021. Even though the couple is very young, they have done an impressive job raising the kid.

Luis Diaz with his girlfriend and daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

Gera Ponce Social media

Gera became hugely popular after her relationship with Diaz came into the public eye. She has gathered a considerable fan base on Instagram. As we said earlier, the Columbian beauty enjoys being in the spotlight and has managed it pretty well since becoming famous. She mostly posts pictures with her partner and daughter on her page.

FAQs about Gera Ponce

When did Gera Ponce and Luis Diaz get married? They are yet to get married. What is Gera Ponce doing now? Her current role is under review. How old is Gera Ponce? She is 25 years old. Nationality of Gera Ponce? She is Columbian. What is Gera Ponce’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

