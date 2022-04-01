Football is a very physically demanding sport. So let us look at the top 5 Fattest Football Players of All Time.

Football requires hardcore fitness and dietary requirements to play at the highest level. However, there are always some exceptions. Here are the top 5 Fattest players of all time.

5. Mido

Mido was one of the most powerful forwards in the land of Egypt. He showed great potential with his technique and force in his early 20s.

Mido is one of the powerful strikers of Egypt (GazetteLive)

However, his career was put down due to his poor attitude and fitness. The inconsistency resulted in early retirement at the age of 30. He is often seen carrying extra weight and constantly fluctuates with health-related problems.

4. Andy Reid

Andy Reid is one of the talented footballers with good technique, but his overweight and lack of consistency resulted in him never reaching his peak performance.

Andy Reid is one of the most heavyweight players (Squawka.com)

However, he played eight seasons in the Premier League and has won 29 caps for Ireland despite the weight. After that, however, he couldn’t play for his country longer due to poor fitness.

3. Adebayo Akinfenwa

Akinfenwa is one of the fastest football players in the world. He currently plays for Wycombe Wanderers as a striker but has not made many marks due to his fitness issues. He weighs around 224 lbs and is mainly known for his physical strength and weight.

Adebayo Akinfenwa has enormous size (Sports Brief)

He has played for 15 clubs in his footballing career so far. However, because of his enormous size, he is often considered the strongest player in different editions of the FIFA Video game series.

2. Ailton

Milton Goncalves da Silva aka Ailton was a talented Brazilian striker who scored many goals in Europe and South America. However, even at the peak of his physical condition Ailton looked very Bulky, mainly due to his short size and large frame.

Despite his large size Ailton scored a lot of goals over his career (These Football Times)

His weight fluctuated throughout his career, especially at the end of his career. Ailton has scored 205 goals in 476 games over his career, where he played for Schalke, Besiktas etc.

1. William Foulke

The fattest professional footballer of all time is William Foulke, who is also known as William “Fatty” Foulke. A large man with 6ft-4 height and weighed around 300 lbs towards the end of his career.

William Foulke is one of the fattest footballers to have ever played the game (Twitter)

Folke spent most of his career at Sheffield United playing for Chelsea and Bradford and won one cap for England in 1897. He played 355 games over a 13-year career. He died in 1916 at the age of just 42.

Special Mentions

One of the noteworthy mentions is Neville Southall, a genuinely world-class goalkeeper and an Everton legend. He spent 17 years with them, in which he won nine trophies and played 747 games. He is the most capped player in the history of the Welsh national team.

Neville Southall was one of the fattest goalkeepers in the history of the game (Premier League)

Despite these achievements, he was a large man, and towards the end of his career, he got severely overweight.