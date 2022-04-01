Marina Dalglish- Kenny Dalglish Wife, her family and more

Marina Dalglish is a homemaker and a philanthropist and is mainly known for being the wife of the former Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish.

Marina comes from Glasgow, Scotland, and she is known for being the partner of one of the best strikers of Liverpool and Celtic, Kenny Dalglish. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Marina Dalglish Facts

Marina and Kenny Dalglish’s Families

Marina was born in 1965 in Glasgow, Scotland, but no specific birth date was disclosed. She is 45 years old. However, there is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. Therefore, it has not been known whether she is the only child in her family.

Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish was born on March 4, 1951, in Glasgow, Scotland, to parents Bill and Cathy Dalglish. His father was an engineer. It has not been known whether he is the only child in the family.

Marina Dalglish’s husband, Kenny Dalglish

Sir Kenny Dalglish is a former Scottish football player and manager. He played primarily as a forward for Celtic and Liverpool. Kenny is also a former Liverpool manager.

Dalglish began his career with Celtic in 1971 and went on to win four Scottish league Championships, four Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup. Then he went to Liverpool with a transfer record fee.

Kenny’s years at Liverpool turned out to be the club’s most successful periods as he won six English league Championships, the FA Cup, four League Cups, Five FA Charity Shields, three European Cups and one European Super Cup.

Dalglish won the Ballon d’Or Silver Award in 1983, the Player of the year in 1983 and the FWA Footballer of the year in 1979 and 1983. He, later on, became player-manager of Liverpool in 1985 and won several trophies again before resigning in 1991.

After spells as a manager at New Castle United, he was appointed as the Director of Football at Celtic in 1999. Dalglish focused on Charitable work between 2000 and 2010. He returned to Liverpool in January 2011.

Kenny was dismissed after a year, but in May 2017, Anfield’s Centenary Stand was renamed after him.

Marina and Kenny Dalglish Kids

Marina and Kenny met each other during Kenny’s playing days after years of dating together. On November 26 1974, the couple got married in an intimate wedding attended by family and friends.

The couple is blessed with four kids Kelly, Paul, Lynsey and Lauren.

Marina Dalglish Profession, Career, Net Worth

Marina is a homemaker and Philanthropist. She maintains a shallow profile and has done an exceptional job taking care of her family and kids.

Marina was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in March 2003. She was treated well and later launched a charity to fund new cancer treatment equipment for UK hospitals.

She has a Twitter account but hardly has any posts. There is no disclosure of her net worth, but Her husband Kenny has an estimated net worth of around $30 million approx. He has social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram with a following of approximately 150k.

