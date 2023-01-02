Top 10 WAGs from the 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup has been a successful tournament for many players and including their wives and girlfriends. Many players’ partners have been a support for the players throughout their campaign. Let us see the top 10 WAGs from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

10) Natalia Loewe

The stunning Brazilian Natalia, the wife of Allision Becker has been spotted many times in the tournament supporting him and the team from the stance with the kids. She is a young physician who made use of her social media platform and currently serves as the Goodwill Ambassador for health promotion. She is a mother of two children.

Natália Loewe Becker was supporting the Brazilian national team from the stance in Qatar. (Credits: @natalialbecker Instagram)

9) Izabel Goulart

Izabel has been dating the German Keeper Kevin Trapp for a long time and got engaged to him recently. The Brazilian is a stunning model and has won many International awards. She is helping children with Type-1 diabetes in her country and has taken part in other charity works too.

Izabel Goulart cheering for Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Credits: @izabelgoulart Instagram)

8) Oriana Sabatini

Oriana is the wife of the Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala. They both were in a relationship for a long time before getting married. She is an actress and singer by profession and is one of the most well-known people in Argentina’s media. She is one of the happiest wives too as she saw her partner win the most prestigious trophy of all time.

Oriana Sabatini celebrates with her partner Paulo Dybala after Argentina won against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. (Credits: @Orianasabatini Instagram)

7) Sara Gundogan

Sara, wife of ManCity star Ikay Gundogan was spotted in the stadiums of Qatar supporting Gundogan and the country. She is a famous model and has worked for many media in her career. She is currently expecting a baby with Ikay.

İlkay Gündoğan, manken Sara Arfaoui ile Danimarka'da dünyaevine girdi.🤵‍♂️👰 pic.twitter.com/dgQ2UG99O7 — Futbolder (@futbolder) May 18, 2022

6) Jodie Francis

The young model is dating the Welsh International Chris Mepham for a long time and got engaged to him recently. She began her career as a model and has achieved a lot of fame in recent times.

Jodie Francis supporting Wales and Chris Mepham in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (Credits @jodiefranciss Instagram)

5) Nicole Hagan

Nicole Hagan the girlfriend of the Welsh international Neco Williams has been spotted on camera in the Stadiums of Qatar supporting his partner. She is a famous model with more than a million followers on social media.

Nicole Hagan the girlfriend of the Welsh international Neco Williams and was spotted in Qatar stadiums supporting Mexico. (Credits: @nicohegan Instagram)

4) Maria Júlia Mazalli

Maria is one of the beautiful models and partners of the players who were spotted in Qatar supporting their partners. She is currently dating Vinicius Jr, the young Brazilian winger. She is pursuing her career as a model and has been an active person on social media.

Maria Júlia Mazalli is the girlfriend of Vinicius Jr and was spotted in Qatar stadiums supporting his partner and Brazil national team. (Credits: @majumazalli Instagram)

3) Georgina Rodriguez

The footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina was spotted in Qatar with her kids supporting his partner. She attended every match of her husband and has been a support for him throughout the campaign. She is a model and a successful mother.

Georgina Rodriguez was spotted supporting her husband Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Credits: @georginagio Instagram)

2) Bruna Marquezine

Bruna is currently dating the Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr and has been a constant support of him during the 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. She was spotted many times on camera and has attended every Brazil match in this World Cup. She is an actress by profession.

1) Antonela Roccuzzo

Antonela, the wife of Messi is undoubtedly one of the happiest WAGs who has attended the World Cup with their partners. She was so delighted when she saw her partner lift the World Cup trophy for the first time. She was present in the stadium for every Argentina match with her kids. She got married to Messi in 2017 and she has been there in every good and bad moment of him since his childhood.

Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi's wife, celebrating with the World Cup trophy 🇦🇷💙 pic.twitter.com/noK2qHz41N — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 18, 2022

Read more: