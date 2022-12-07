Christian Marques 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Christian Marques is a Switzerland professional football player who plays as a defender for the League One club Forest Green Rovers on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Christian Marques joined Wolverhampton Wanderers youth’s team in 2019 and was promoted to the senior team in 2020. He represents Portugal’s football team at the national level.
He is working hard to reach the top level and Wolves consider him one for the future. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.
Christian Marques Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Uster, Switzerland
|Father’s Name
|Christopher Marques
|Mother’s Name
|Phyllis Marques
|Star Sign
|Capricorn
|Net Worth
|£328k
|Age
|19
|Birthday
|15 January 2003
|Nationality
|Portuguese
|Position
|Defender
|Senior Clubs
|Wolverhampton Wanderers, Belenenses SAD, Forest Green Rovers
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|NA
Christian Marques’s Net Worth and Salary
Christian is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £500K as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €200k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.
He currently earns a salary of £176,800 per year playing for the English club Wolverhampton Wanderers. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.
Christian Marques Club Career
Christian started footballing at Grasshoppers and stayed with the club till 2018 before joining Wolverhampton Wanderers. He joined the English club in 2019 and was promoted to the senior squad after impressing the staff in a year’s time with the youths.
He was loaned out to the Portuguese club Belenenses SAD in 2021 for a season but got recalled by the club as he didn’t get much playtime. He earned more time with the U23 side of Wolves before getting loaned to the newly promoted League One team Forest Green Rovers in September 2022 for a season.
He made his debut against Accrington Stanley and played the entire match in a 2-1 away victory.
Christian Marques International Career
Christian Marques represented Switzerland’s U15, U16 and U17 teams before opting to play for Portugal’s U18 national team. He has made a total of 3 appearances for Portugal’s youth side and works hard to earn his senior debut.
Christian Marques Family
Christian was born on 15 January 2003 in Uster, Switzerland. His parent’s names Christopher Marques and Phyllis Marques struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money and when he is low. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.
Christian Marques’s Girlfriend
Christian Marques is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.
Christian Marques Sponsors and Endorsements
The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Christian Marques Cars and Tattoos
Christian Marques has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Uster. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Read More:
- Joao Palhinha 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- David Raya 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Aleksandar Mitrovic 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
FAQs about Christian Marques
|What is the net worth of Christian Marques?
|The net worth of Christian Marques is £328k.
|How many clubs have Christian Marques played for?
|Christian Marques has played with three clubs at the senior level – Wolverhampton Wanderers, Belenenses SAD, Forest Green Rovers
|How old is Christian Marques?
|He is 19 years old.
|Nationality of Christian Marques?
|He is Portuguese.
|Has Christian Marques ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.