Christian Marques 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Christian Marques is a Switzerland professional football player who plays as a defender for the League One club Forest Green Rovers on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Christian Marques joined Wolverhampton Wanderers youth’s team in 2019 and was promoted to the senior team in 2020. He represents Portugal’s football team at the national level.

He is working hard to reach the top level and Wolves consider him one for the future. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.

The Net Worth of Christian Marques is estimated to be £500K as of 2022. (Credits: @WolvesAcademy Twitter)

Christian Marques Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Uster, Switzerland Father’s Name Christopher Marques Mother’s Name Phyllis Marques Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £328k Age 19 Birthday 15 January 2003 Nationality Portuguese Position Defender Senior Clubs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Belenenses SAD, Forest Green Rovers Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Christian Marques’s Net Worth and Salary

Christian is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £500K as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €200k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £176,800 per year playing for the English club Wolverhampton Wanderers. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Christian Marques Club Career

Christian started footballing at Grasshoppers and stayed with the club till 2018 before joining Wolverhampton Wanderers. He joined the English club in 2019 and was promoted to the senior squad after impressing the staff in a year’s time with the youths.

Fair to say sixteen year-old Christian Marques wasn't fazed by making his Molineux debut for @WolvesAcademy.



😎🎓 pic.twitter.com/5r9QmVqCRQ — Wolves (@Wolves) November 22, 2019

He was loaned out to the Portuguese club Belenenses SAD in 2021 for a season but got recalled by the club as he didn’t get much playtime. He earned more time with the U23 side of Wolves before getting loaned to the newly promoted League One team Forest Green Rovers in September 2022 for a season.

He made his debut against Accrington Stanley and played the entire match in a 2-1 away victory.

Christian Marques International Career

Christian Marques represented Switzerland’s U15, U16 and U17 teams before opting to play for Portugal’s U18 national team. He has made a total of 3 appearances for Portugal’s youth side and works hard to earn his senior debut.

Christian Marques Family

Christian was born on 15 January 2003 in Uster, Switzerland. His parent’s names Christopher Marques and Phyllis Marques struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money and when he is low. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.

Christian Marques joins League One team Forest Green Rovers in September 2022 for a season loan. (Credits: @ProximaJornada1 Twitter)

Christian Marques’s Girlfriend

Christian Marques is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Christian Marques Cars and Tattoos

Christian Marques has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Uster. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

