Maliq Cadogan is an English professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Crystal Palace U21 team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Maliq Anthony Cadogan famously called Maliq Cadogan is a product of Crystal Palace’s youth academy. He is training so hard to reach the senior squad and shine in the Premier League.

He hasn’t represented any levels of the Country and hopes to play for the team and shine in those colors. The team considers him a future star and plans to keep him for the long term. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.

Maliq Cadogan of Crystal Palace celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Next Gen London match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Maliq Cadogan Facts And Wiki

Birth Place England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Pisces Net Worth NA Age 18 Birthday 25 February 2004 Nationality English Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Crystal palace Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Maliq Cadogan’s Net Worth and Salary

Maliq is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The market value of the player is not available on the internet. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. His salary remains unknown and hopes to earn more by playing at a top level.

Maliq Cadogan Club Career

Maliq started footballing at Crystal Palace and gained promotion at every stage to reach the U18 team in 2020. He became a consistent starter for the team in the later phase of the season and made 15 appearances for the club in that season. The midfielder operated on both sides and helped the team in dominating the centre half.

🗓️ The age of our U21 goal scorers last night…



• Victor Akinwale – 1️⃣8️⃣

• Maliq Cadogan – 1️⃣8️⃣

• Fionn Mooney – 1️⃣8️⃣

• John-Kymani Gordon – 1️⃣9️⃣

• David Omilabu – 2️⃣0️⃣



🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/zlqcVQ3YQF — Matchday365 – Palace (@Matchday365CPFC) September 29, 2022

The player prominently helps in attacking but has lent his support and has adapted more defensive abilities in his style of play. He went on to play 22 matches in the next season and scored 3 goals in the league for the team. He received his first professional contract from the club and he happily accepted the offer in July 2022.

He majorly plays for the reserve team in League 2 and has made 6 appearances till November 2022. The Crystal Palace midfielder waits for his chance to showcase his talent and skills with the first team.

Maliq Cadogan International Career

Maliq has not represented his country at the national level. He didn’t get a chance to play for the youth teams of England as well. Like many other talented players, he also wishes to wear the Country’s jersey and establish himself as one of the best players in the country.

Maliq Cadogan signed his first professional contract with Crystal Palace in July 2022. (Credits: @maliqcadogan Instagram)

Maliq Cadogan Family

Maliq was born on 25 February 2004 in England. His parent’s struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money and when he is low. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.

Maliq Cadogan’s Girlfriend

Maliq Cadogan is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Maliq has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Maliq Cadogan is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @maliqcadogan Instagram)

Maliq Cadogan Cars and Tattoos

Maliq Cadogan has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

