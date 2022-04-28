Some great players have featured for Newcastle United over the years and here we learn about the top 10 Newcastle united players of all time.

10. Hughie Gallacher

Hughie Gallacher (Credit: Newcastle)

Off the field, Hughie Gallacher was a controversial figure, but in the game, he was a fantastic striker and the personification of a traditional number nine. Gallacher, at 23 years old, led Newcastle to their first league title since 1909 by scoring 36 goals in 38 games, the most by any Newcastle player in English football history. He deserves to be remembered as one of the greatest Magpies of all time.

9. Bill McCracken

Bill McCracken (Credit: Newcastle)

Bill McCracken was brought in as a backup right-back from Belfast’s Distillery. The Irish international went on to dominate the position for Newcastle, where he spent an incredible 19 years. He spent his entire playing career with Newcastle, appearing in 432 games and winning the league three times and the FA Cup once.

His game was regarded as alert, having the ability to sprint, leap, tackle, and head the ball effectively. He was United’s and his country’s captain. He played for both clubs until he was over 40 years old before becoming a scout and recommending a slew of young, bright players to the club.

8. Jackie Milburn

Jackie Milburn (Credit: Newcastle)

Jackie Milburn was a different type of striker than Gallacher, but he was just as good. He terrorised defences on a regular basis as a quick and straight runner with the ball. Milburn scored roughly 200 goals for Newcastle during his time there, winning three FA Cups.

7. Rob Lee

Rob Lee (Image: NCJ Archive)

Robert Martin Lee served two stints with Newcastle United, the first of which was in 1992 and lasted ten years. He then left the club in 2002 to join Derby County, but only stayed for a year before returning to the Magpies for another season.

He was a key figure in Kevin Keegan’s administration. Under Ruud Gullit, the cheeky cockney playmaker lost his way. Even his club number was taken away from him, and he was forced to wear the number 37 jersey. Sir Bobby Robson rekindled his passion for football, and he went on to become a great legend. He dedicated a decade of his career to the Toon and will be remembered in the region forever.

6. John Rutherford

John Rutherford (Credit: Arsenal)

After joining the club in 1902/03, John ‘Jock’ Rutherford stayed for 12 years and earned the nickname ‘the Newcastle Flyer’ for his style of play on the right flank. At the age of 17, he became the club’s youngest goalscorer, and his fast feet and flare on the wing made him a fan favourite. He was also a key member of Newcastle’s three league victories and FA Cup triumphs.

5. Len White

Len White (Credit: thenorthernecho.co.uk)

In 1953, White joined Newcastle, who were on a roll at the time. He was thrust into the spotlight with Jackie Milburn right away. Despite an amazing goal score, White established himself inside the team but was frequently overshadowed by the headlines.

During Newcastle’s 1955 FA Cup-winning season, he played a key role. His performance in the 1955 Cup gained him praise, and he didn’t return to Newcastle until 1963.

When Milburn’s career came to an end in the late 1950s, White took over as the team’s top striker and continued to improve his goal ratio.

4. Jimmy Lawrence

Jimmy Lawrence (Credit: Newcastle United)

Lawrence was a fearsome goalkeeper who played an important role in United’s legendary Edwardian team. During his 14 years on Tyneside, he was United’s first-choice goalkeeper and won three Championship trophies.

He was one of just three players, along with John ‘Jock’ Rutherford and Colin Veitch, to appear in every United victory during the Edwardian period.

He played for Newcastle for eighteen years after joining the Tyneside club in 1904, and he currently holds the record for most appearances with the club (432 league appearances and 496 overall matches). He is one of Newcastle United’s all-time great players.

3. Paul Gascoigne

Paul Gascoigne (Credit: chroniclelive.co.uk)

Newcastle were fortunate to have this man play for them for three seasons. He is one of England’s most skilled footballers of all time. Gascoigne arrived at the club amid a period of instability, yet he still managed to give the supporters moments of brilliance. For his efforts, he was named PFA Young Player of the Year at the end of the 1987/88 season. It’s simply a shame the Magpies couldn’t keep Gazza for a little longer.

2. Andy Cole

Andy Cole (Credit: Newcastle United)

Andy Cole was a standout performer for Newcastle, scoring 68 goals in just 84 games. He scored 12 goals in 12 games in his debut season, including two hat tricks, as they won the first division and were promoted to the Premier League. During his stay with the club, he earned the PFA Young Player of the Year Award and scored a hat-trick in Europe.

1. Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer (Credit: Newcastle United)

Shearer was frequently called a traditional English centre-forward as a result of his power, physical size, heading skill, and powerful shot, which allowed him to score a lot of goals.

Shearer had established himself as one of the top attackers in the league during his time with Blackburn Rovers. The Magpies beat Manchester United to Shearer’s signature in July 1996, breaking the global transfer record in the process.

He went on to become Newcastle United’s and Premier League’s all-time leading scorer. For the club, he scored 206 goals, 49 of which were scored with his head. Shearer is perhaps the finest striker to ever play in the Premier League.