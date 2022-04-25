The Top 10 All-Time Premier League Goalscorers

The English Football League’s top tier competition, the Premier League, has been graced by some formidable finishers since its inception in 1992. Many have hit the centurion mark, while a select few have surpassed 200 goals.

And it’s not just English players who have found the net with such regularity. From Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andrew Cole through Sergio Aguero, Thiery Henry and Mohamed Salah, icons from other continents have proved their mettle in the illustrious Premier League.

With centre forwards playing a pivotal role in their team’s goal threat, it’s no wonder betting companies are having a field day coming up with enticing odds week in and week out. You’ll find some of the betting sites in Ireland allowing punters to stake on who’ll win the Premier League’s Golden Boot at the end of the season.

So, if your favourite team has a prolific goalscorer, you can decide whether to place your bet on him. However, which players have entered the top ten all-time Premier League goalscorers list?

Alan Shearer, 260 Goals In 441 Appearances

Currently serving as a football pundit, Alan Shearer is still in a league of his own when talking of the Premier League all-time goalscoring record of 260 goals.

The former Blackburn and Newcastle striker was sensational, having netted 112 goals in 138 appearances for the Rovers and ultimately winning the Premier League trophy during his four seasons at the club.

Afterwards, he joined Newcastle in 1996 and spent ten years at his boyhood club, scoring 148 times in 303 games for the club. Since Shearer’s retirement in 2006, no one has gotten close to his record.

Wayne Rooney, 208 Goals In 491 Appearances

A young prodigy emerging through Everton’s youth ranks, many tipped Wayne Rooney to surpass Shearer’s goal mark. Albeit playing fifty more games than Shearer, Rooney’s scoring form slightly dipped towards the end of his career.

With 15 goals for Everton, Alex Ferguson brought Rooney to Manchester United, where he would spend most of his career. In a trophy-laden 13 seasons, Wayne Rooney netted 183 goals in 393 appearances. He later rejoined Everton in 2017, where he got ten goals in one season at the club, taking his tally past 200 goals.

Andrew Cole, 187 Goals In 414 Appearances

Unlike Rooney and Shearer, Andrew Cole achieved his 187 goals across seven clubs, who managed their tally over two clubs in a 15-year career spell from 1993 to 2008. Many of his goals came at the Theatre of Dreams, where he scored 93 goals in 195 appearances.

Before the Manchester United feat, Andy managed a remarkable 43 goals in 58 games for the Magpies. Further in his career with Fulham, Portsmouth, Blackburn and Manchester City, he managed 51 goals. In his final bout with Sunderland, Cole didn’t score a single goal in his seven outings.

Sergio Agüero, 184 Goals In 275 Appearances

Sergio Kun Agüero holds the record for the highest-scoring non-English player in the Premier League era. His 184 goals give him the honours of the most goals scored by a player for a single club.

A highlight in Agüero’s career came in the penultimate game of the 2011/2012 season when he scored the winning goal that helped Manchester City clinch their first Premier League title since 1968.

Harry Kane, 178 Goals In 276 Appearances

The only active Premier League player in the top ten, Harry Kane opened his Premier League account in 2012 and has been ruthless. So far, the Spurs talisman has 178 goals in 276 appearances for the Lilywhites and three golden boots to his name.

At 28 years, Harry may be able to knick in a further 83 goals and surpass Shearer. Only time will tell.

Frank Lampard, 177 Goals In 609 Appearances

Lampard stands out in that he’s the only player in the top ten list who isn’t a recognised striker. Consequently, Frank is the best goalscoring midfielder in Premier League history. While at West Ham, he managed a paltry 24 goals in 148 appearances, but his arrival at Chelsea marked a turning point.

Across 13 years at the West London club, Lampard netted an incredible 147 goals in 428 games. Later on, he made a comeback to the Premier League with Manchester City, where he scored six goals, one of which was against Chelsea.

Thiery Henry, 175 Goals In 258 Appearances

Henry is truly an Arsenal legend, having been honoured with a statue at the Emirates Stadium. His goals-to-game ratio is the best among the top ten Premier League scorers.

Poached from Juventus by Arsene Wenger, the Frenchman managed 174 goals in 254 outings across eight years in North London. In the 2011/2012 season, Henry was back at Arsenal on loan, where he added a solitary goal to his tally.

Robbie Fowler, 163 Goals In 379 Appearances

Fowler slotted 128 times in 266 games for Liverpool, making him the Reds highest scoring player in Premier League history. Brief spells at Manchester City and Leeds yielded 35 goals in 110 games between them. However, he failed to muster a goal in his final bout in England with Blackburn Rovers.

Jermain Defoe, 162 Goals In 496 Appearances

Before the prolific Harry Kane, Defoe was Spur’s top Premier League scorer. During the peak of his career, Defoe made Tottenham a threat, netting 91 times in 276 games for the North London club.

Apart from the Lilywhites, Defoe had decent spells at Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Sunderland, where he registered 71 goals in 220 games.

Michael Owen, 150 Goals In 326 Appearances

Michael Owen’s tally of 150 goals could have been higher if it wasn’t for injuries. The former Liverpool player averaged 16 goals or more in six seasons for the Reds between 1998 and 2004.

After plying his trade with Real Madrid, Owen returned to the Premier League a shadow of his former self, managing 32 Premier League goals in 120 games across Stoke City, Newcastle and Manchester United.

Don’t be fooled that the top ten list is a closed shop. With every season, different players are knicking in goals at a consistent rate and who knows, maybe we’ll get to see new entries in the near future.