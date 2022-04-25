Top 10 Hottest Premier League Players WAGs 2022

Premier League superstars have some of the most beautiful partners, and here we learn about the top 10 hottest Premier League players Wags.

10. Ines Tomaz

Ines Tomaz (Credit: Instagram)

Bernardo Silva’s stunning girlfriend is Ines Tomaz. The couple has been dating for around two years. Although the lovely Portuguese girl is a professional model, her connection with Manchester City’s star drew much media attention when it became public. They live in Manchester, England, and are a loving couple. Silva’s first love, however, is not Ines.

9. Sara Arfaoui

Sara Arfaoui (Credit: Instagram)

Sara Arfaoui is most known as Ilkay Gundogan’s gorgeous girlfriend. The couple’s connection was recently confirmed on Instagram. Sila Sahin, Ilkay’s ex-girlfriend, was with him for a long time. The German player keeps his personal life a guarded secret and avoids disclosing too much information online or in the press. As a result, she kept her relationship with Sara a secret until a photo of the two appeared on Sara’s Instagram account.

8. Sasha Attwood

Sasha Attwood (Credit: Instagram)

Jack Grealish’s wonderful girlfriend is Sasha Attwood. The two had known one other since they were children. They attended the same high school. It’s unclear if it was love at first sight. However, the two have spent many years together and love each other’s company. They appear to be in an amicable relationship. Sasha is well on her way to establishing a lucrative modelling career. She has already had the opportunity to work with large companies on partnerships. But, she prefers to keep her personal life hidden from the public view.

7. Leonita Lekaj

Leonita Lekaj (Credit: Instagram)

Leonita Lekaj is best known as the wife of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka. Leonita works as a model for a living. She has worked on photoshoots for well-known companies. She’s also been featured in several publications. She is now a prominent figure in the glamour industry due to her continual efforts and hard work. After her relationship with the Arsenal player became public, her fan following exploded. Leonita has a sizable Instagram following. She primarily shares photos of herself and her family.

6. Dhurata Ahmetaj

Dhurata Ahmetaj (Credit: Instagram)

Dhurata Ahmetaj is famous for being the girlfriend of Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri. Since 2020, the two are rumoured to have been meeting. Their connection, however, has been a well-guarded secret. None of them has shared any images of the two of them on famous social media channels. Dhurata’s friends, on the other hand, claim that she has visited England

multiple times to meet with Shaqiri. Their love story has been well publicised in both Swiss and Albanian media. We feel they will declare their connection very soon.

5. Karen Cavaller

Karen Cavaller (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Karen Cavaller is well known as the wife of Argentine soccer star Cristian Romero. In 2018, Karen and Romero began dating. They haven’t mentioned how or where they met yet. We don’t know if it was love at first sight. However, from their initial meeting, the two have been inseparable. Before tying the knot in 2020, they dated for two years. In August, the pair married in a splendid ceremony attended by close friends and family.

4. So-Young Yoo

So-Young Yoo (Credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

So-Young Yoo is the ex-girlfriend of Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son. So-Young Yoo is a well-known actress from South Korea. In her own nation, she has a sizable following. She’s the type of lady who loves to take a break once she’s made her mark. In the film and television industries, she has risen to tremendous heights. For her, though, it all began with humble beginnings.

3. Marta Diaz

Marta Diaz (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images)

Marta Diaz is a well-known social media personality and the girlfriend of Tottenham Hotspur star Sergio Reguilоn. Marta is a vlogger on YouTube. Her YouTube channel presently has 2.08 million followers, and her fan base continues to expand. She mainly uploads vlogs about her adventurous adventures. She also posts culinary tutorials and entertaining challenge films on her YouTube channel.

2. Larissa Saad

Larissa Saad (Credit: Instagram)

Larissa Saad is best known as the wife of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Moura. Larissa is from a wealthy Brazilian family. She moved to England after finishing her business education. Lucas Moura was introduced to her through a mutual acquaintance. They realised they were thinking the same things. After that, they began dating and continued to meet for a year. Finally, in 2016, they decided to make it official and married.

1. Izabel Andrijanic

Izabel Andrijanic (Credit: Instagram)

Izabel Andrijanic is a businesswoman and the wife of Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic. Izabel is a successful businesswoman. Lunilou is a brand of organic and eco-friendly baby items that she co-founded. Her sister owns stock in the firm, and the two work closely together. She has a dedicated group of employees working for her. As a superb manager, she has had a lot of success in the internet market.