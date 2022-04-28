Leicester City are one of the top teams in the Premier League and here we learn about the top 10 Leicester City players of all time.

10. Wes Morgan

Wes Morgan (Credit: heraldscotland.com)

The captain of the Leicester team that won the Premier League in 2016, defying logic, odds, and expectations. Morgan’s leadership traits, great enthusiasm, and dedication were passed down to the rest of the team.

Following his arrival at the club in 2012, he was named captain for the 2012/13 season. After 270 games, the centre-back became the first Jamaican to win the Premier League.

His most notable contribution was playing every minute of Leicester’s title-winning season in 2015/16; he was one of just three outfield players to do so.

9. Arthur Rowley

Arthur Rowley (Credit: LCFC)

Rowley scored 44 goals in 42 league appearances for Leicester City in 1956–57, breaking the club record for most goals in a single season. With 265 goals for the Foxes, he is only 8 goals behind Arthur Chandler for the club’s all-time goalscoring record.

With 434 goals in 619 league games, he holds the record for most goals scored in English league football history.

8. Gordon Banks

Gordon Banks (Credit: dhakatribune.com)

During his eight years at Leicester, Banks made 293 appearances. Banks quickly established himself as first-choice goalkeeper during his first season with the club, despite battling with five other goalkeepers.

During the 1963/64 season, the Englishman was instrumental in helping the Foxes win the League Cup.

His cult reputation at Leicester, on the other hand, will likely be credited to his efforts for his nation, since he started every game for England on the way to their 1966 World Cup victory.

7. Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker (Credit: sportal.co.in)

Lineker is without a doubt one of Leicester’s most well-known sons. The Englishman, a native of Leicester, began his professional career there and went on to make 194 appearances for the club, scoring 95 goals.

Lineker scored 22 and 24 goals in his only two first-division seasons with the club.

The Englishman, who is still regarded as a club icon, frequently reminds TV audiences of his deep links to the club. His appearance in his underpants for the first 2016/17 Match of the Day, as promised if Leicester won the league in 2015/16, was a perfect example of this.

6. Steve Walsh

Steve Walsh (Credit: LCFC)

Super Steve Walsh is an established Leicester City icon, revered by both new and old Foxes supporters for his tenure at the club in the 1990s. Walsh was a member of the team that won two First Division play-off finals (in 1994 and 1996), as well as two League Cups (in 1997 and 2000) under Martin O’Neill.

In 1994, he scored two of the most famous goals in the club’s history when they won promotion to the Premier League by defeating arch-rivals Derby County. Walsh is one of Leicester City’s all-time best players.

5. Graham Cross

Graham Cross (Photo by Bob Thomas Sports Photography via Getty Images)

Cross spent most of his career at Leicester City, first as an inside striker, then as a centre-half, and last as a right-half. With 599 appearances for Leicester between 1961 and 1975, he retains the club record for most appearances.

After that, he played for Brighton & Hove Albion and Preston North End. He made the most appearances for England’s Under 23 team, although he never played in a full international match. Cross is one of Leicester City’s all-time best players.

4. Arthur Chandler

Arthur Chandler (Credit: LCFC)

Chandler is still Leicester’s all-time leading goal scorer. In 393 games, he scored an incredible 273 goals.

The forward also holds the records for the most goals scored in a single season (34), the most goals scored in a top-flight (203), the most hat-tricks (17), and the most goals scored in a single game (17). (six).

His remarkable attacking impact on the Foxes earns him a position among Leicester’s all-time greats.

3. Muzzy Izzet

Muzzy Izzet (Credit: Getty)

Muzzy Izzet, a Turkish midfielder, joined Leicester on loan in March 1996 and made an instant impact, scoring a crucial goal against Watford on the penultimate day of the season to ensure a playoff spot. Following City’s promotion, he made the transfer permanent for £800,000 from Chelsea, and he went on to make 269 appearances for the club.

Izzet, a powerful midfielder, developed a formidable partnership in the Leicester midfield with Neil Lennon and Robbie Savage, helping the team to four consecutive Premier League top-ten finishes and two League Cup victories.

1. Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy (Credit: Reuters)

Jamie Vardy‘s party started all those years ago in May 2012, when he moved from Fleetwood Town for £1 million.

Vardy only scored five goals in his debut season in the Premier League. Then, the following season, hell froze over as Leicester defied all odds to win the Premier League, and the England international went on to break Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record of scoring in 11 consecutive games. He was named Premier League Player of the Season and FWA Footballer of the Year when the team was crowned English champions that season.

He also won the English Golden Boot trophy after scoring 23 goals for his side during the 2019-20 season. He presently holds the record for being the oldest player to win the Golden Boot. In 2021, he and the squad won the FA Cup, defeating Chelsea in the final.