Leeds United have a glorious history in English football and here we learn about the top 10 Leeds United players of all time.

10. Nigel Martyn

Nigel Martyn (Credit: TransferMarket)

Nigel Martyn was signed by Howard Wilkinson in 1996 and made 273 appearances for the club between 1996 and 2003, playing a key role in the side that advanced to the UEFA Champions League final four, defeating FC Barcelona and S.S. Lazio in the process.

9. Jack Charlton

Jack Charlton (Credit: shropshirestar.com)

Charlton was a member of the 1966 England World Cup winning team. He is the older brother of Bobby Charlton, a former Manchester United footballer who was also a teammate in England’s World Cup win. From 1950 through 1973, he spent his whole club career with Leeds United.

Jack was without a doubt one of the best defenders of his generation, if not all time. He was a key member of the Leeds team that rose from the Second Division to the top of the mountain and stayed there for several years.

At Leeds corner kicks, his height was a huge benefit, and his remarkably nimble defensive abilities kept out even the best strikers of the day. His club records include 629 league appearances and 762 overall competitive appearances. Leeds United fans nominated Charlton into the club’s finest ever XI in 2006.

8. Gordon Strachan

Gordon Strachan (Credit: leeds-live.co.uk)

Gordon Strachan, a Scottish international, left Manchester United after a falling out with manager Alex Ferguson and moved to Leeds.

He was bought for £200,000, which proved to be a good deal. From 1988 to 1996, he made 311 appearances for Leeds, scoring 57 goals.

In 1992, he exacted vengeance on Ferguson by assisting Leeds to overtake Manchester United and win the Premier League.

7. Bobby Collins

Bobby Collins (Credit: The Scotsman)

Bobby Collins played 149 league games for Leeds United over the course of five years, from 1962 to 1967. Don Revie signed him in 1962, and in 1964, he guided Leeds United to a possible League and FA Cup double. Leeds were beaten in the 1965 FA Cup Final by Liverpool and missed out on the League on goal average to Manchester United.

6. Johnny Giles

Johnny Giles (Credit: Leedsunitedbulgaria.bg)

Johnny Giles is most known for his stint with Leeds United in the 1960s and 1970s as a midfielder. In 1963, he was signed from Manchester United and went on to become one of Leeds United’s best players of all time.

His innovative combination with “King Billy” Bremner, a penalty expert, was pure magic. He scored 115 goals in 525 games while wearing the No.10 shirt for Leeds over the course of 12 seasons. He earned 59 caps and five goals for Ireland throughout his playing career.

5. Norman Hunter

Norman Hunter (Credit: The Times)

Norman Hunter, nicknamed “Bites Yer Legs,” had a bad reputation as a bone-crunching thug, yet he was revered by Leeds United supporters and other players for his playing ability as well as his excellent defensive qualities. He played for Leeds from 1961 to 1976, making 724 appearances and scoring 21 goals.

4. Eddie Gray

Eddie Gray (Credit: leeds-live.co.uk)

Eddie Gray was perhaps Leeds United’s most skilled footballer. Since his debut in 1966, the winger has spent his whole playing career at Elland Road.

His spectacular goal against Burnley, in which he flicked and backheeled his way past multiple opposing players to get into a scoring position before depositing the ball in the back of the net, was the peak of his Leeds career.

Gray was named the third-best Leeds United player of all time in 2000, trailing only his club captain, Billy Bremner, and John Charles. He was also included in the All-Time Greatest Leeds United Team.

3. Peter Lorimer

Peter Lorimer (Credit: leeds-live.co.uk)

Another Scot is considered one of Leeds’ finest players ever. Lorimer was an offensive midfielder who spent nearly two decades at Elland Road. His initial stint with the club lasted from 1962 until 1979, followed by a three-year comeback in 1983. Peter has 238 goals in 703 appearances for the West Yorkshire side, making him the club’s all-time leading scorer.

He also won the league twice, as well as the League Cup and the FA Cup, during his spell at Leeds. Lorimer was rated the eighth-best Leeds player of all time by his peers.

2. John Charles

John Charles (Credit: Leeds United)

From 1947 through 1957, and for a brief period in 1962, John Charles wore the Leeds shirt 327 times. In total, he scored 157 goals.

Charles was dubbed the “Gentle Giant” (“Il Gigante Buono” in Italian) because of his peaceful ideology of never kicking or purposefully injuring the opposition. Throughout his whole football career, Charles was never cautioned or sent off. However, he was still dangerous in front of goal and difficult to defeat in the air.

1. Billy Bremner

Billy Bremner (Credit: nationalfootballmuseum.com)

The former Scotland international is widely considered as one of, if not the finest, Leeds United players of all time. The Whites’ greatest successful eras in history were headed by King Billy, as he was affectionately known.

From 1959 to 1977, Bremner appeared in 771 games for the Elland Road club, scoring 115 goals. For his beloved Leeds United, the former Doncaster Rovers manager won two league titles, one FA Cup, and one League Cup. In front of the Peacocks’ home pitch, Elland Road, a statue has been built in his honour.

