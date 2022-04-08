Female reporters have dominated the hosting field due to their alluring looks and charming personality over the years. Read on to learn more about the top 10 hottest female sports reporters.

10. Charlie Webster

Charlie Webster is currently working with SkySports. (Credit: Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment)

Charlie Webster is an English campaigner and television presenter from Sheffield, South Yorkshire. She has worked with several big British media houses, including BBC, Channel 4, Setanta Sports, Star Sports, ESPN, Sky Sports, and ITV4.

She has hosted events in different sports fields like motorsports, football, boxing, World’s Strongest Man etc. Apart from hosting, she has tried her luck in lingerie modelling for FHM magazine and has worked as a magician’s assistant as well. Charlie’s incredibly fit figure and her striking face put her in the top 10 hottest female sports reporters.

9. Charlotte Jackson

Charlotte Jackson is a Sky Sports presenter. (Picture was taken from thenorthernecho.co.uk)

Charlotte is a British television presenter currently working with Sky Sports. She has hosted mainly football events, but her knowledge about the sport is vast. She hosts Champion League nights, Premier League broadcasts and other significant events.

She was the presenter for the 2009 FIFA World Player of the Year Awards Ceremony. Charlotte has blonde hair and brown eyes. The gorgeous lady did some photoshoots in her initial career days, but she didn’t advance into the fashion industry further.

8. Kristy Gallacher

Kristy Gallacher is an English broadcaster. (Picture was taken from telegraph.co.uk)

English broadcaster Kristy Gallacher has been working with Sky Sports since 1998. She has hosted famous events like ’90 Minutes’, ‘Soccer Extra’, ‘Kirsty and Phil’ (on BBC Radio 5 Live), ‘Soccer AM’, ‘Kirsty’s Home Videos’, ‘Simply the Best’, ‘Gladiators’.

With dark eyes and dark hair, the mesmerising English beauty has attracted a lot of attraction. Hence, we have placed her in the 8th position of the top 10 hottest female sports reporters.

7. Kristine Leahy

Kristine Leahy is a Fox Sports broadcaster. (Picture was taken from usatoday.com)

Kristine Leahy started her broadcasting journey by covering Boston University’s Campus Sports. After earning popularity among her viewers, the American beauty got involved with NBC’s American Ninja Warrior TV show.

Currently, she is working with the Fox Sports network, where she hosts several sports shows. She has been very hardworking and resourceful in her area of expertise. With Blonde hair and Blue eyes, Kristine Leahy has been ranked in the 7th spot on our list.

6. Erin Andrews

Erin Andrews is an NFL broadcaster. (Credit: Michael Ainsworth/AP/ Shutterstock)

Erin Andrews is an American broadcaster who is currently working with FOX Sports. She began her journey with ESPN in 2004 and rapidly gathered fame due to her fantastic charisma. After joining FOX in 2012, she developed herself into a top NFL presenter.

She has interviewed several high profile stars, but she never felt overwhelmed and stood her ground when discussing controversial topics. Apart from NFL shows, she has hosted ESPN College GameDay, Good Morning America, Dancing with the Stars, and CMT Music Awards. The American beauty has Blonde hair and dark eyes.

5. Charissa Thompson

Charissa Thompson is currently working with FOX Network. (Picture was taken from newbeauty.com)

American sports presenter Charrisa Thompson is a FOX Network presenter. Previously she has worked with ESPN, Versus, GSN and the Big Ten Network. She has worked as an NFL presenter throughout her career and currently hosts the Fox NFL Kickoff. The Blonde beauty with Blue eyes has taken up the 5th spot in the top 10 hottest female sports reporters.

4. Jimena Sanchez

Jimena Sanchez is a Mexican sports presenter. (Credit: Instagram)

Jimena Sanchez is a Mexican sports broadcaster currently working with FOX Sports Mexico. She has presented chiefly WWE events, including Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Monday Night Raw, and SmackDown. She has covered live events all around Mexico and remains one of the most beautiful sports presenters globally.

Jimena has done modelling and acting as well in her career. It is tough to take your eyes off the Dark-haired beauty when she is presenting on Television. As it stands, Jimena Sanchez is 4th on our list.

3. Katherine Webb

Katherine Webb won the Miss Alabama USA in 2012. (Picture was taken from independent.co.uk)

Katherine is an American beauty model who covered Inside Edition’s Super Bowl XLVII. After winning the Miss Alabama USA in 2012, Katherine decided to enter the broadcasting world. Once, Katherine appeared in the BCS National Championship Game to support his boyfriend, Alabama quarterback A. J. McCarron.

When the cameramen spotted the beautiful lady, commentator Brent Musburger described her as a ‘lovely lady’ and beautiful. The brown-haired beauty Pageant contestant and broadcaster has secured the 3rd spot in our top 10 hottest female sports reporters list.

2. Marisol González

Marisol González works with Televisa Deportes. (Credit: Instagram)

Marisol González is a Mexican TV presenter, actress and a former beauty pageant winner. Working with Mexican TV house Televisa Deportes, she has been covering the Super Bowl regularly for quite some time. Marisol won the title of Nuestra Belleza México 2002 and participated in the Miss Universe 2003 pageant contest.

1. Sara Carbonero

Sara Carbonero is a Spanish broadcaster. (Credit: wallpapersden.com)

Sara Carbonero is a Spanish sports broadcaster who has covered several high-profile football events. She started her journey as a Radio Marca intern, but it wasn’t long until her managers understood that she was capable of taking the prominent role. Sara joined Telecinco in 2009 as a sports presenter and editor and continued her work until 2015, when she moved to Porto with her husband.

Sara has covered events at the 2010 World Cup, La Liga and several other high profile Spanish football leagues. Sara was given the title of “The Sexiest Reporter in the World” by FHM America in 2009. She remains one of the most beautiful sports presenters and no.1 in our list of the 10 hottest female sports reporters.

