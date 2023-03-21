Tim Iroegbunam 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Tim Iroegbunam is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for the Championship club Queens Park Rangers on loan from Premier League club Aston Villa and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Timothy Emeka Iroegbunam is a young English footballer who plays as a midfielder for Championship club Queens Park Rangers on loan from Premier League club Aston Villa. He started his youth career at Sutton United before moving to West Bromwich Albion and then Aston Villa, where he made his Premier League debut in February 2022.

Iroegbunam has also represented England at the under-19 and under-20 levels and was part of the squad that won the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Tim Iroegbunam of Aston Villa U21 in action during the Papa John’s Trophy match between Milton Keynes Dons and Aston Villa U21 at Stadium mk on October 26, 2021 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Tim Iroegbunam Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Great Barr, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Cancer Net Worth £668k Age 19 Birthday 30 June 2003 Nationality English Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Aston Villa, Queens Park Rangers Achievements 1x European Under-19 participant Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Tim Iroegbunam’s Net Worth and Salary

As a young athlete, Tim has earned a significant portion of his income through football. As of 2023, his net worth is estimated to be £668K, and in 2022, Transfermarkt valued his market worth at €3.00m.

Tim currently plays as a DM for Aston Villa and earns an annual salary of £624,000. If he continues to excel in his career, he may attract lucrative offers in the future.

Tim Club Career

The player started their career at West Bromwich Albion during the 2020-2021 Premier League season, making no appearances or goals in the league or cup competitions, but featuring in one other competition. They then moved to Aston Villa for the 2021-2022 Premier League season, where they made three league appearances and scored no goals. They also appeared in four other competitions, but again did not score any goals.

During the 2022-2023 season, the player went out on loan to Queens Park Rangers in the Championship division. There, they made 27 league appearances and scored two goals, but did not feature in any cup competitions.

The player has made 30 appearances and scored two goals in their career so far, with the majority of those appearances coming during their loan spell at Queens Park Rangers.

As of 2023, the net worth of Tim Iroegbunam is estimated to be £668K (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Tim Iroegbunam International Career

Iroegbunam has represented England at both the under-19 and under-20 levels. He was called up to the England under-20 squad in September 2022 and made his debut as a substitute in a 3-0 victory over Chile. Prior to that, he was part of the England under-19 squad that won the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, coming off the bench in the final to help secure a 3-1 victory over Israel. Iroegbunam made his under-19 debut in March 2022 and has since been a regular in the squad, earning a call-up to the under-20s just six months later.

Tim Iroegbunam Family

Tim was born on 30 June 2003 in Great Barr, England. His journey to becoming a professional footballer was not an easy one, but with the unwavering support of his parents, he made it to the top. They stood by him through thick and thin, providing him with both mental and financial aid. Despite this, the family’s name remains a mystery.

Tim Iroegbunam’s Girlfriend

Tim Iroegbunam is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Tim Iroegbunam is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @tim.iro8 Instagram)

English midfielder Tim Iroegbunam is an Adidas endorser. Adidas is a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures sports shoes, clothing, and accessories headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Bavaria. It is the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe and the second biggest in the world.

Tim Iroegbunam Cars and Tattoos

There have been no sightings of Tim Iroegbunam driving a car on the streets of England, leading many to believe that he has a collection of vehicles in his garage. Interestingly, unlike many of his fellow footballers, Tim does not appear to have a penchant for tattoos and has not adorned his body with any.

