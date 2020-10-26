The Premier League offers Monday night entertainment

Monday Night Football in the Premier League sees back-to-back matches being played across England’s top division. The early match sees Brighton welcoming West Brom to The Amex, two sides duking it out in a desperate grab for points. Neck and neck in the table – Brighton, in 16th, are two points ahead of West Brom in 17th – these teams know that time is running out to escape being caught up in a season-long relegation battle. Brighton boss Graham Potter will believe that a win or two for his side could trigger a surge up the table. If that logic sounds like it could be applied to any team, it’s especially applicable for Brighton.

The Seagulls can count themselves unlucky to have only picked up four points from five games. Neal Maupay has four goals in five Premier League games but he should probably have a bigger goal tally. Only Liverpool and Manchester City average more shots per game than Brighton’s 15. Their shot accuracy has been a big weakness, their on-target average of four placing them 13th in the on-target table. Brighton have failed to win their last six Premier League matches at home, a run extending back to last season.

However, as the aforementioned statistics suggest, Brighton have played much better than these results suggest. West Brom have failed to win their last four league games away from home. We think that makes Brighton, who are 1.72 to win with Bet365, primed for victory.

Title contenders are involved in the later fixture when Tottenham travel to Burnley hoping to banish the memory of allowing a three-goal lead to slip in their 3-3 draw with West Ham on matchday five. Jose Mourinho’s side have won their last four matches on the road. They enter this match 11th in the league but a win could take them as high as fifth.

The form of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son makes Spurs stand out as potential champions in an open title race, the pair combining to devastating effect for much of the early campaign. Son has seven goals in the league while Kane, who also leads the assists chart, has five. Sean Dyche doesn’t need to be briefed on the danger that these superstar attackers pose, not after watching both forwards score in a 5-0 demolition of his team last season.

Burnley, who are 18th in the table, have one point from four games and look like they could succumb to relegation this season. A recent goalless draw – and a first clean sheet of the season – at West Brom gave reason for hope but not every team will be as toothless as the Baggies were on that occasion. Spurs, who have scored at least three goals in their last three away games in all competitions, are 1.909 with Marathonbet to win with a minus-one handicap.