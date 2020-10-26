Real Madrid are always favourites for the Champions League

The Champions League seems to be where Real Madrid come alive

The Champions League is one of the greatest club competitions in the world and Soccer betting at betway suggests Real Madrid can do the unthinkable and win the competition once again. Although the tournament is open for European football clubs, it has seen some of the greatest football matches ever.

The final between Liverpool and AC Milan in 2005 certainly fits that bill. However, certain clubs seem to come alive when the Champions League anthem is played.

Liverpool have won the title six times, a record for English clubs. However, they are nowhere near another of the other big clubs in the continent.

Dominating the Champions League

MILAN, ITALY – MAY 28: Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane shows the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final match between Real Madrid and Club Atletico de Madrid at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 28, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

La Liga giants, Real Madrid, seem to have a special gear whenever they play in the Champions League.

The Madrid club have won the competition an incredible 13 times and have 34 La Liga titles, both of which are records.

The Spanish side have also won the Champions League or European Cup in batches. They won it five times consecutively between 1955 to 1960 and then won it thrice between 2015 to 2018.

The Champions League brings them into life, even if they aren’t having a great league campaign, and it is no wonder they are considered as one of the favourites to win the competition each year.

Betway, one of the leading betting websites has Real as the seventh team in its list of favourites. All this considering how poor a season they had last time in the competition and that they have started this year’s tournament with a loss.

In fact, Madrid should be a little lucky to be considered as one of the favourites given the quality of the other teams. They don’t have a sharpshooter like some other clubs and Betway doesn’t even see one of their top strikers being the top goalscorer in the competition in the top 15.

However, Real just know how to get things done in European games.

Zidane leading the charge

While Real should get going in the next match day or so, there is another reason why they should one of the favourites for years to come.

Zinedine Zidane was a bit of an unknown when he was named as the Real Madrid manager. However, the World Cup winner turned them into Champions League powerhouses and won the title thrice with the Madrid giants.

Zidane too seems to get something extra going when the Champions League starts, and he will be keen on winning his fourth title sooner rather than later.

The talent in any Madrid side over the years is another major factor that makes them favourites for the Champions League.

Real have a history of having some of the biggest players in the world, and it is no different in this side. Eden Hazard is the jewel in the crown but they also have Sergio Ramos, Thibaut Courtois, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos with a ton of Champions League experience.

A talented manager with a squad built with Champions League pedigree is always great, however, Madrid have history on their side in this competition, and irrespective of what they do in other competitions, they will always be favourites in this one.