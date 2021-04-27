Tense title showdowns await as these Euro leagues heat up

Manchester City have had daylight between themselves and the second spot in the Premier League for some time now. Inter Milan are cruising to their first Serie A title in over a decade, and Bayern Munich have once again failed to make a contest out of the Bundesliga.

But not all is lost. As tense title showdowns are hurtling towards their final conclusion in Spain, and France there is plenty of domestic action to get excited about. A number of online bookmakers are upgrading their betting offers in a final push before the Euros this season.

It looked to be Diego Simeone’s year this season as their closest rivals, giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, were enveloped by their own internal strife. However, as the weeks have ticked on, Atlético Madrid’s league lead, which was once in the double figures, has slowly and surely been whittled away.

Simeone’s side are still sitting on top of the Spanish league, but with a game in hand Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona have been rejuvenated in recent weeks and will be looking to capitalise and steal pole position.

The Dutchman can hardly be said to have led a revolution at Barcelona, but he’s certainly quieting the doubters, as recent form would suggest. A final day run-in between Barça and Atléti could provide the perfect showcase finale for the neutrals should it go down to the wire.

Both Koeman and Simeone have their gaze firmly fixed on the La Liga title, while at Real Madrid, manager Zinedine Zidane still has to contend with the small matter of a Champions League semi final against a resurgent Tuchel-Chelsea outfit.

A domestic double is still possible for Koeman, and a La Liga and European duo of trophies for Real. But it would be Atlético Madrid that would wonder where it all went wrong if they don’t finish the job in La Liga in the next few weeks.

Nip north of the border and you’ll find just as tense a title fight being waged in the French Ligue Un. Ligue Un always seems to be pushing for top league status but can never quite seem to muster up the courage to make it.

Paris Saint-Germain are France’s premier team and usually fly the flag in Europe but often stifle the competition that Ligue Un desperately needs year after year. Not this time though. Adrift for most of the domestic campaign, it cost Thomas Tuchel his job earlier this year.

In came Mauricio Pochettino, but he’s still failed to break the hold that Lille have on top spot – at least for now. After a 0-1 away win at PSG, Lille have certainly had one over their Paris rivals in the closing weeks of the season to cement their position at the top.

The question on everyone’s minds is whether Lille can hold steady and win their first title since 2011 all the while breaking the iron grip Qatari-backed PSG have had on domestic affairs for the best part of a decade now.