Man United vs Liverpool and other big Premier League games this week

Manchester City could wrap up the 2020-21 Premier League title, Manchester United can confirm a top four finish, Leicester City can get one step closer to Champions League football for next season and West Bromwich Albion could be left all but relegated.

It’s just another weekend in the Premier League and here are our pick of the must-see games:

Manchester United vs Liverpool

The biggest rivalry in England is of great importance to Liverpool in particular at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Reds head into the weekend four points outside of the Champions League places and with only five games to go – quite simply, makes this game a must win.

The United manager doesn’t often rotate his side so it will be interesting to see what decision he makes here as surely the Europa League has to be his priority right now. Liverpool are currently 6/4 to beat their rivals with the odds from the best betting sites. Expect those to drop if Solskjaer rests his key players.

Should Manchester City win at Crystal Palace on Saturday then a Liverpool win here would seal the title for the blue half of Manchester. That would be a double blow for rivals Manchester United in a sense, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in Europa League semi-final action either side of this big game.

Of Liverpool’s May 2021 fixtures, this is the toughest – a result here will also improve their chances greatly of finishing in a European spot this season.

Chelsea vs Fulham

Thomas Tuchel has hardly put a foot wrong since being appointed as Chelsea manager at the end of January. Saturday’s game at home to rivals Fulham comes in between either of their two Champions League semi-final legs against Real Madrid and they’re only three points above West Ham United in the race for a top four finish.

At the other end of the table Fulham are seven points adrift of safety so will be hoping the Blues’ manager will rotate his side with Real Madrid in mind in hope the Cottagers can take advantage by taking all three points.

Expect Tuchel to rest the majority of his starting lineup that drew in Madrid midweek, including Christian Pulisic, Thiago Silva, Jorginho and Mason Mount.

Given Chelsea’s performance against West Ham last week and against Madrid, expect another win for the Blues.

Southampton vs Leicester City

Leicester City have drawn the short straw in terms of rest this weekend having only hosted Crystal Palace on Monday night. The Foxes travel to Southampton on Friday in an FA Cup semi-final rematch.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are closing in on a top four finish whilst Southampton are heading for a bottom half finish. This fixture has been exciting on a number of occasions in recent seasons.

Leicester were1-0 winners in their FA Cup meeting at Wembley two weeks ago and 2-0 in the reverse fixture back in January. Kelechi Iheanacho is in the form of his career and the Saints have lost five of their last six in all competitions.

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

A big West Midlands derby on Monday evening sees West Bromwich Albion desperate for three points if they’re to pull off a miraculous escape. The Baggies are nine points from safety with just five games remaining. Anything less than three points versus their rivals and they’re as good as certain to return to the Championship.

Wolverhampton Wanderers aren’t in the best of form but can still finish in the top half of the table. Even without fans at the stadium you can be sure the players will be giving their all to make sure West Brom don’t pull off a great escape.

It’s looking like the dismissal of Slaven Bilic after a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in December isn’t going to pay off for West Brom as a trip to Arsenal is on the cards after this weekend.