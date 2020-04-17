Novak Djokovic also shared his views on when the tennis season could resume

World No.1 Novak Djokovic isn’t sure of resuming the tennis season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner is currently in Marbella maintaining quarantine as the tennis season has been suspended till July.

Wimbledon has already been cancelled while the French Open has been shifted to a later date in the season.

Novak Djokovic during the Australian Open 2020 (Getty)

Some players have spoken about the resumption of the tennis season, behind closed doors, but Djokovic isn’t so sure of that.

The Serbian was speaking to Onda Cero during a program and said that “playing behind closed doors a tennis tournament is not an easy decision.”

Djokovic was also pressed about tennis returning in the short term behind closed doors, but he wasn’t sure of that either:

“It is not an easy decision for tennis players because what is happening is a bigger thing than our sport. I think we have to wait a few months.”

Djokovic doing fine

The Serbian’s reservations regarding the tennis season starting again makes sense. It is still a risky situation around the world now, and hopefully, things improve before sports can resume.

Djokovic added that his family was safe with him and the Serbian has been doing a lot of quarantine challenges.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have done their bit in recent weeks while most of the top tennis stars are helping out financially to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Roger Federer has started his own quarantine challenge in recent days (Getty)

Djokovic had a great start to the year by winning his eighth Australian Open. He is now just three Grand Slams behind Federer on the all-time list.

However, the Serbian will have to wait a while before he can think of overcoming Federer. There are just two Grand Slams left in 2020, and it isn’t a guarantee that they will take place too.