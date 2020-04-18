Stanislas Wawrinka took part in an entertaining Instagram live session with Novak Djokovic and spoke about his daughter

Swiss tennis star Stanislas Wawrinka isn’t too sure about him teaching his daughter during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Swiss sensation was speaking on Instagram live with Novak Djokovic, and the pair spoke a lot about their rivalry and some of their greatest moments too.

However, the world has been engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic, and the pair spoke a little about that too.

They were doing well under the lockdown, and Wawrinka was asked if he was training regularly. The three-time Grand Slam champion spoke about teaching his daughter:

“Not every day, unfortunately not every day. It’s been great, living in a nice place, and spending a lot of time at home, not that I am used to. “Spending a lot of time with my daughter, at least this is positive.”

Wawrinka also claimed that he had been teaching his daughter and helper her with her homework, but that wasn’t going well.

“I don’t feel she is lucky to have a teacher like me.”

Djokovic worried about the virus spread

The 17-time Grand Slam winner was happy to be safe at home, but was concerned about how many people had died due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are thousands of cases still being recorded daily, and hopefully, things will improve sooner rather than later.

Djokovic also revealed what he was doing during the break, apart from spending time with his family.

The Serbian was trying to pick up several languages, including Russian, French and German. Wawrinka was more than happy to help out, and the pair exchanged a few greetings in other languages too.

Djokovic had a great start to 2020 by winning the Australian Open. However, it is to be seen when the tennis season can resume again.