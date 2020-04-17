According to La Lazio Siamo Noi (h/t Daily Record), on-loan Genk playmaker Ianis Hagi does not wish to extend his stay at Rangers.

21-year-old Hagi recently joined Scottish Premiership side Rangers back in January and has a contract that runs until June 30. Meanwhile, the report also claims that Italian outfit Lazio are interested in the attacking midfielder and that Hagi prefers a move away from Scotland. They need the kind of boost you get from taking advantage of mobile casino blackjack after you have checked out the online casino reviews at Blackjack cheats.

Rangers on-loan Genk star Ianis Hagi is being scouted by Italian outfit Lazio ahead of the summer. (Getty Images)

However, the Steven Gerrard led-side also holds an exclusive first buy option that was included in Hagi’s contract when he made the loan switch from Genk early this year.

This thus gives the Ibrox club the power to tie him down at the club if they wish to keep him by buying him this coming summer. Since his arrival, Hagi has featured in all their seven league appearances and has also contributed to the side with a goal and assist respectively.

Nevertheless, he is yet to hit top form in the domestic league. But that has not been the case in another competition – the Europa League where he has been a standout performer for Rangers.

Ianis Hagi has been impressive for

The fact that he is a certain talent was at the utmost display in the Europa League. Likewise, in the league, Hagi played in all the three Europa league encounters and stood out with his impressive displays.

From the three matches that he played in the tournament, Hagi racked up two goals and gave one assist signifying his worth within the Rangers unit. However, it would be wise of Gerrard and the Rangers to let go of a player, who prefers to go someplace else rather than keep him within the club.

Moreover, in Ryan Kent and Sheyi Ojo, Rangers have plenty of talent under their disposal. Both the attackers arrived from Premier League side Liverpool in the summer and have been standout performers for the Gerrard-led outfit.

Ryan Kent in action for Rangers. (Getty Images)

However, Ojo is on a season-long loan with his contract set to expire at the end of May. The side also has midfielder Joe Aribo, who also arrived in the summer.

He has established himself as a regular and is their second-highest assist provider in the league behind James Tavernier with 8 assists to his credit. Having said that, Rangers need not be desperate in their attempts to make Hagi stay given the number of talents they have with them.

Verdict

With as many as two or more in-form attackers already in the squad, Rangers need not be so worried about Hagi’s situation. Moreover, it would be wise of them to let go of a player who wants to experience a new challenge somewhere else.