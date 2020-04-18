Novak Djokovic was speaking to Stanislas Wawrinka about the Andy Murray documentary

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic continued interviewing other stars on Instagram for a second straight day.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner got Stanislas Wawrinka on Instagram live today. However, the pair also had time to speak about Andy Murray.

The Scot was on Djokovic’s show yesterday and the Serbian asked if Wawrinka had watched the Andy Murray documentary.

That has been the talking point in recent days since nothing much has been going on in the tennis world.

Both stars claimed that documentary was great as it highlighted the trials and tribulations of the Scot.

However, there was one portion of the documentary that Djokovic couldn’t deal with. Murray has had a couple of major injuries and watching one of the Scot’s surgeries was too much for him:

“Some people have the stomach for that. I don’t have the stomach for that.”

Djokovic added that things like this he couldn’t deal with, but Wawrinka didn’t seem too fazed about that part of the documentary.

Murray has been out of action for a while due to major injuries, but the Scot is keen on making a proper comeback.

Spending time learning new things

While Wawrinka spoke about helping to teach hid daughter during his Covid-19 lockdown. Djokovic was also interrupted by some family members in between.

Novak Djokovic during the Australian Open 2020 (Getty)

The Serbian asked if Wawrinka was learning something new during the quarantine. Djokovic, for his part, was already learning other languages and brushing up:

“Starting a bit of Russian. Need to get better in French, also a bit of German, need to get better in that too.”

The World No.1 asked Wawrinka to help him out in some languages, and the Swiss was more than happy to oblige.

Djokovic started 2020 with a bang by winning the Australian Open, and he is just three Grand Slams away from matching Roger Federer’s record of 20.