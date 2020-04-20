Roger Federer took part in a fun Q+A session on Twitter and spoke about his favourite games

Swiss sensation Roger Federer took time out to participate in a Q+A session on Twitter recently.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner decided to do things his way in the session though. All of his answers were in the form of GIFs and it was certainly entertaining to see the Swiss ace fire in those replies.

Roger Federer in action at Roland Garros (Getty)

Federer was asked some interesting questions by the fans but a couple caught our attention.

The first one was about which were his favourite games. Federer hasn’t spoken much about being an avid gamer, but some of his selections are aces.

Street Fighter 2, Donkey Kong, Pac Man, Super Mario, Sonic and NBA Jam are legendary games from the past, while The Simpsons is also a classic game.

Most of these games have received updates and relaunches in recent years. Street Fighter and Sonic have seen multiple iterations come out while Mario has been a Nintendo exclusive.

It is interesting to note that Federer didn’t speak about any of the more modern era games too.

However, this wasn’t the only entertainment related question for the ace.

Good Will Hunting

Federer was also asked by a fan which was his favourite movie. A lot of stars in the past have said Shawshank Redemption being their favourite flick, but Federer went for another classic.

He shared a GIF of Matt Damon starer Good Will Hunting:

The movie also featured Ben Affleck, Robin Williams and Minnie Driver. It was about a genius who was working as a janitor and finds out his true potential.

While the movie is a classic, Federer is a genius on the tennis courts too. The Swiss has a record 20-Grand Slam titles and is one of the greatest to have ever played the game.

Tennis, like most sports, might be suspended for the moment, but at least Federer is finding ways to keep us entertained.

