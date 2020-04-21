Rafael Nadal took part in a lively Instagram session with Roger Federer and Andy Murray accompanying him

Rafael Nadal was the latest star to hold a fun Instagram session recently. Novak Djokovic had done that with Stanislas Wawrinka and Andy Murray a couple of days back, but the Spaniard had a blockbuster of a session.

Nadal is already one of the greatest tennis stars ever, but he was able to drag Roger Federer into the Instagram session too.

Murray joined later on as well but it was Nadal who started off. He spoke about how the Rafa Nadal Academy has been working to keep all its people and the children safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nadal also spoke a little in Spanish before getting down to answering some questions. One fan asked if he had played Djokovic while he was rising up the juniors, and Nadal confirmed some big names he did face:

“With Novak, I never played when we were kids. I played with Andy, yes. Played with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Richard Gasquet, with Gael Monfils, yeah. “I had great memories from all these times.”

Nadal’s problems with Instagram

The Spaniard might be one of the greatest in the world, but he doesn’t seem to be all that used to Instagram.

He had a huge problem in setting up a live session with Federer, and the Swiss also cracked a joke about that issue.

However, it was a surprise that Nadal never came across Djokovic while playing in the juniors. Most of the others are around the same age group, including the Serbian but Nadal and Djoko have had some great battles in their history.

The pair would be a couple of the favourites for the Roland Garros Grand Slam which has been moved to later in the year.

Wimbledon was cancelled due to the coronavirus, and hopefully, we get some form of tennis action when things are safe.

