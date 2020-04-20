Rafael Nadal might be known for his Roland Garros record, but he is a beast in terms of mentality too

The tennis season might be down due to the coronavirus but that hasn’t stopped the entertainment.

Many stars have taken up social media Q+A sessions to keep the fans informed about their ongoings. Novak Djokovic has done that in recent weeks and so has Roger Federer. Rafael Nadal, for his part, has also shared videos of him cooking while under quarantine.

Spanish tennis players Feliciano Lopez (L) and David Ferrer talk during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo credit should read MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Spaniard is one of the top players in the game, and has a healthy rivalry with Djokovic and Federer.

Many tennis stars have also shared their ideal tennis player, and it features traits from the trio of stars named above.

Federer might be good in one aspect while Nadal is in another. This time, it was the Spanish pairing of David Ferrer and Feliciano Lopez who tried their bit to create the best possible player.

Both stars shared some traits of Federer and Djokovic, however, they agreed on having Nadal’s mental strength.

The Raging Bull

Nadal is known to be a hothead on the courts, but in a positive sense. The Spaniard has a never say die attitude, and that is something that Ferrer highlighted while speaking to AS:

“It is impossible to have played against Nadal and say other than him”, when speaking about Nadal’s mental strength.

Lopez also highlighted how clutch Nadal is during the big points:

“I have not seen anyone solve moments of tension like him.”

Rafael Nadal has won 19 Grand Slams in his career (Getty)

The pair also said that although there are several stars coming through the ranks from Spain, there will never be another Nadal.

Nadal has 19 Grand Slams to his name and the target is to overhaul Federer’s record of 20. Wimbledon getting cancelled has hurt Federer’s chances of winning another crown while the shifting of Roland Garros should be a boost for the Spaniard.

It is to be seen when tennis can return for events, but when it does, Nadal will be ready to make his mark.

More tennis news