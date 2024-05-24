Tanguy Ndombele Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Tanguy Ndombele is a professional footballer who plays for Galatasaray on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and France. The 27-year-old French midfielder is known for his versatility, his vision, and his passing range, which have all contributed to his consistent rise as a player since his early career days.

Hailing from a country that has produced the most current footballing talents such as Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Greizmann, and Ousmane Dembele, Ndombele brings the European winning factor to his game. He is currently considered one of the top prospects for any team in world football.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Frenchman’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Name Tanguy Ndombele Age 27 years old Birth Place Longjumeau, France Date of Birth 28 December 1996 Parents Not Known Height 1.81 m Position Midfielder Girlfriend Not Known Net Worth £33,428,720 Senior Career Amiens, Lyon, Napoli, Galatasaray, and Tottenham Hotspur Star Sign Capricorn

Tanguy Ndombele | Early Life and Family

Tanguy Ndombele was born on December 28, 1996, in Longjumeau, France. From a young age, he started his youth career at a local club, Epinay-sous-Senart, where he developed and refined his natural abilities. Having dedicated a significant amount of time to various local clubs, he eventually became a member of Guingamp at the young age of 14. After three years, he didn’t secure a professional contract at the club. However, he eventually signed with FC Amiens and managed to make it to their senior team within two years. There is currently limited information available about his personal life.

Tanguy Ndombele | Club Career

Lyon

After featuring in two seasons with the Amiens first team, Ndombele was initially brought in on loan on August 31, 2017, with the possibility of a permanent purchase, which was activated after the first season. His initial season on loan with Lyon was incredibly successful, as he quickly established himself as a key player in the talented young Lyon squad, which is already brimming with future superstars.

With a clear vision for the future, Lyon firmly rejected any European offers and secured the player’s contract until 2022. Ndombele had an exceptional season for Lyon, leading his team to a third-place finish in the Ligue 1 table and securing Champions League qualification for the second consecutive year. Despite the team’s impressive performances against top opponents, Lyon unfortunately did not secure any trophies by the end of the season. Additionally, the club’s president hinted at the possibility of the player leaving in the summer.

Tottenham

Tanguy Ndombele became an official player of Tottenham on July 2, 2019, setting a new club record for the transfer fee of €62 million. He made his debut in the 2019 International Champions Cup, facing off against Juventus. Since his Premier League debut for the club on August 10, 2019, Ndombele has struggled to find his place in Tottenham’s team due to a disagreement with then-manager Jose Mourinho, who expressed his disappointment with Ndombele’s level of effort on the field. Additional reports have emerged indicating that the player’s match fitness has been lacking, resulting in a series of injuries. After months of being dropped from the squad, Ndombele made the decision to start his career anew in a different place.

Tanguy Ndombele with Jose Mourinho (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Loan Spells

Tottenham sent Ndombele back to Lyon on January 31, 2022, for the remainder of the season, with the possibility of a €65 million purchase option. Nevertheless, Ndombele’s underwhelming displays at Lyon led to his return to Tottenham and another one-year loan stint at Napoli starting on August 18, 2022, including an option to purchase for €30 million. However, following another underwhelming loan stint, Ndombele was once again sent on loan to Turkish club Galatasaray on September 4, 2023, until the conclusion of the 2023–24 season. The loan deal includes an option for Galatasaray to purchase him for €15 million. However, Ndombele’s performances this season may not be appealing to any club in the upcoming summer window.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – NOVEMBER 29: Tanguy N’Dombele of Galatasaray is challenged by Scott McTominay of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League match between Galatasaray A.S. and Manchester United at Ali Sami Yen Arena on November 29, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Tanguy Ndombele | International Career

Tanguy Ndombele made his France senior national team debut on October 11, 2018 in a friendly draw against Iceland, coming on as a substitute for Paul Pogba in the 67th minute of that match, a few days before the UEFA Nations League 2018. After representing France in the Nations League, playing a meager total of 10 minutes, Ndombele didn’t get ample opportunities with the national team due to multiple injury issues and a huge squad competition.

Having represented France for just 7 matches till now, Ndombele’s international career certainly seems to be on a downward trend, especially considering the player’s value has been decreasing at a rapid rate in recent years. Ndombele will be sure to give his all in the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 to save his career with France.

Tanguy Ndombele | Records and Statistics

Tanguy Ndombele is an exceptional playmaker for both his club and country. Here are his stats, including appearances, goals, and assists.

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Lyon 111 5 18 Tottenham 91 10 9 Napoli 40 2 1 Amiens SC 35 2 7 Galatasaray 25 0 1 France 7 0 0



Tanguy Ndombele | Net Worth

Tanguy Ndombele is a beloved footballer among fans, with an estimated net worth of £33,428,720. He earns approximately £120,000 per week (£6,240,000 per year) at Tottenham Hotspur.

Based on the information available on Transfermarkt, the current market value of Tanguy Ndombele is €11.00m

Tanguy Ndombele | Sponsors and Endorsements

Tanguy Ndombele’s remarkable performances on the pitch have made him a highly sought-after personality for big brands looking to collaborate with him for endorsement deals and sponsorships. Consequently, sportswear company Nike has struck a long-time deal with the player regarding his boots. This collaboration has not only boosted his popularity but also helped him establish a strong presence in the world of football and beyond.

Tanguy Ndombele | Philanthropic Activities

Throughout his 27-year life, Tanguy Ndombele has been a passionate supporter of numerous charitable organizations. During his tenure at Tottenham, he demonstrated unwavering support for the Anti-Racism campaigns going on in the current world against Racist acts toward players and fans. His selfless actions have made a profound impact on the lives of many and serve as a shining example of the positive change that can be achieved through charitable endeavors.

Tanguy Ndombele | Cars and Tattoos

Tanguy Ndombele is not particularly fond of tattoos and there is not even a single drop of ink on his body. As for Ndombele’s car collection, he has yet to show these details to the public, as he likes to keep his personal life and accessories secret.

FAQs