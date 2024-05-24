Micky Van De Ven Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Micky Van De Ven is one of the hottest prospects currently playing in the Premier League. The Dutch international is currently playing for the English side Tottenham Hotspur after his transfer from VfL Wolfsburg in 2023. In his formative years, Van De Ven used to play as a left winger but later he started playing as a central defender. Since then, he has made his mark in every game he has played.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Dutch talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Full Name Micky van de Ven Age 22 Nationality Dutch Birthplace Wormer, Netherland Date of Birth 19 April 2001 Height 6 ft 4 inches (1.93 m) Star Sign Aries Position Defender Clubs Volendam, VfL Wolfsburg, and Tottenham Hotspur Net Worth £6,358,560

Micky Van De Ven | Early life and family

Born in the city of Wormer, Netherlands, on April 19, 2001, Van De Ven was surrounded by a very supportive family. He spent his early years in the city of Wormer and soon became passionate about football. His family recognised his talent and determination and provided unwavering support for their child. From the age of 6 to 10, Van De Ven played for the local side WSV ’30. Initially playing as a winger, Van De Ven drew attention after scoring goals in repetitive matches. In July 2013, Van De Ven made ties with Dutch Club Volendam. Even after struggling in the early months, Van De Ven was able to solidify his position as a starter. In 2019, his youth career came to an end, transitioning into a senior career, which is still on hold.

PSV Eindhoven’s Brazilian midfielder Mauro Junior (L) runs for the ball next to FC Volendam’s Dutch midfielder Van de Ven (R) during the Dutch Toto KNVB Cup match between FC Volendam and PSV Eindhoven at the Kras Stadium in Volendam, the Netherlands, on January 19, 2021. (Photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Micky Van De Ven was born to Marcel and Bianca Huijgen. He was the only male child in the family. Along with Van De Ven, Marcel and Bianca also have a daughter, whose name is Caya. Van De Ven used to live with his family from the start. Van De Ven is currently 22 years old and single.

Micky Van De Ven | Club Career

Volendam

Moving to the first club Volendam marked a turning point for the young Dutch defender’s career. He played for 2 years for the Dutch side. His first team debut came during the 2019/20 campaign against Jong PSV. In the following season, Van De Ven made a staggering 26 appearances for Volendam. Remarkably, at just 19 years old the Dutchman led the team 10 times as a captain. During his two-year stint as a Volendam player, he made a total of 48 appearances and scored 2 goals for the club. These impressive performances started to grab the attention of the giants beyond his home country.

Micky van der Ven🇳🇱 is gonna join VFL Wolfsburg!



The talented defender from FC Volendam will join on a fee of: €3.5 million



Feyenoord Rotterdam did everything to sign him on the last day but van der Ven goes to VFL Wolfsburg#Volendam #vanderVen #Wolfsburg #Eredivisie pic.twitter.com/GIM528ZXFk — niet meer in gebruik NL (@DutchFooty_) August 31, 2021

VLF Wolfsburg

After an impressive stint at Volendam, Van De Ven was sold to German club VfL Wolfsburg for a fee of £3.15 million. However, the manager who brought in the prodigy was soon sacked, which eventually narrowed down Van De Ven’s chances. He only managed to feature in 5 games for his new club. Yet, the 2022/23 season proved to be a transformative one for Van De Ven. The new manager Niko Kovac saw the talent the kid inherited. The lightning pace and aerial prowess helped him pave his way to the starting eleven. He scored his first goal against Borussia Dortmund in the same season. Soon, he was able to solidify his position as a starter. He played a total of 36 matches out of VfL Wolfsburg’s 37 matches and kept an impressive tally of 12 clean sheets.

FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY – MAY 19: Micky van de Ven of Wolfsburg battles for the ball with Ritsu Doan of SC Freiburg during the Bundesliga match between Sport-Club Freiburg and VfL Wolfsburg at Europa-Park Stadion on May 19, 2023 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur

The new Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou recognised his talent and signed him for a staggering fee of €50 million. On August 8th, the club announced the signing of a young defender from VfL Wolfsburg. Van De Ven signed a six-year deal with Tottenham, which would keep him at the club until 2029.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Micky van de Ven ✍️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 8, 2023

Wasting no time in making his mark, Van De Ven made his debut against Brentford in Matchday 1 on August 13th, 2023. Pairing up with Cristian Romero for most of his matches, he soon became the starter for the team. Further solidifying his status as one of the best centre backs, Van De Ven scored his first goal for the club on October 7 against Luton Town. As of now, Van De Ven has made 20 appearances for the Spurs and is still improving day by day.

Micky Van De Ven | International Career

October 2022 is marked as a milestone for the young Dutch defender, as he was included in the 23-man squad for the FIFA World Cup. However, Van De Ven failed to feature in any of the matches for the Dutch side. This did not stop Van De Ven from achieving his father’s goals. He captained the U-21 Netherlands side in the 2023 European Championship. Captaining his team at such a young age showcasing his leadership qualities and exceptional character, he marked himself as a rising star. While eagerly waiting for his first senior side call, his impressive performance in the Spurs shirt earned his call. At last, he made his debut against France on October 13th, 2023.

https://youtu.be/wCgiEV_viXo?feature=shared

Micky Van De Ven | Records and statistics

The young Dutch defender is currently a starter for the Spurs side and has been performing consistently for the team. The table below shows his contributions and goals for the different teams he has played for.

Teams Appearances Goals Assist FC Volendam 48 2 2 VfL Wolfsburg 41 1 3 Tottenham Hotspur 20 1 – Netherlands 2 – –

Micky Van De Ven | Net Worth

Micky Van De Ven signed as the new Spurs defender in the 2023 window. The Dutch defender saw a huge rise in terms of salary after his move. Van De Ven has signed a 6 year contract with a weekly salary of £100,000. He will be getting a yearly salary of £5,200,000. Micky Van De Ven currently has a net worth of around £6,358,560. However, his net worth is expected to rise in the upcoming years.

Micky Van De Ven | Endorsement and Sponsorship

As per reports, Micky Van De Ven has not signed any personal sponsorship deals with any of the brands. However, with Spurs maintaining sponsorship ties with the brand Nike, the Dutch defender is often seen wearing Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 soccer cleats in many of the matches.

Dropping Tomorrow: Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG "Sunset" ⚽ pic.twitter.com/bOujwKYFdn — SiteSupply (@TheSiteSupply) March 13, 2024

Micky Van De Ven | Philanthropic activity

Data regarding Micky Van De Ven’s involvement in any of the humanitarian causes is currently unavailable. However, this absence shouldn’t question his character or talent. Van De Ven is not only an exceptional player for the Spurs but also a respected individual.

Micky Van De Ven | Cars and Tattoos

Micky Van De Ven has been a player who got the limelight during his VfL Wolfsburg spell. He signed a lucrative offer and became the newest addition to the squad. However, there is no such information about which car he likes. Additionally, Micky Van De Ven’s appearance doesn’t offer any hints of tattoos, which suggests that he might not be a big fan of tattoos.

FAQ