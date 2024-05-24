Hugo Lloris Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Hugo Hadrien Dominique Lloris, commonly known as Hugo Lloris, is a French goalkeeper who plays for the MLS club Los Angeles FC and the France national team. Throughout his early career, the player has always been regarded as the best in his business and was considered one of the upcoming promising talents during his youth days, especially after winning the UNFP Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year three times for his then-club Lyon.

Despite being on an impressive rise during his early career, Lloris’ trajectory went sharply downwards after his first season with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. Although the player’s performances were still on par with the top goalkeepers in the world, he was not able to win any silverware with the Premier League club, thus ending his English football career trophyless. Lloris has made enormous contributions to his country, with a record 145 appearances, making him France’s most-capped player.

This article delves into the key aspects of the French talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Birth Place Nice, France Father’s Name Luc Lloris Mother’s Name Marie Lloris Net Worth £49,192,000 Age 37 Birthday December 26, 1986 Nationality France Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Nice, Lyon, Tottenham Hotspur, and Los Angeles FC Achievements French Cup 2011/12

French Super Cup 2012/13

FIFA World Cup 2018

UEFA Nations League 2021 Wife Marine Lloris Children Anna-Rose, Giuliana, and Léandro Lloris Social Media Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Hugo Lloris | Early Life and Family

Hugo Lloris was born on December 26, 1986, to upper-class parents, Luc Lloris and Marie Lloris, who are bankers and lawyers, respectively. He had been in love with football since childhood and used to play a lot during his youth. He has one younger brother, who was also a central defender for Lloris’s boyhood club, Nice. Hugo Lloris and his wife Marine Lloris got married at the Église Saint-François-de-Paule in Nice in 2012 after a long 10-year relationship and have three children together, Anna-Rose, Giuliana, and Léandro Lloris, who are all still very young and studying in schools.

During his youth, the player joined the academy of the local side Nice. After showing signs of technical ability with outstanding goalkeeping ability, 19-year-old Lloris was given his first start in his club’s first team despite just one season in the B team and youth levels and eventually attracted lots of interest from top European sides, eventually signing up for Ligue 1 champions Lyon in 2008.

Hugo Lloris | Club Career

Nice Youth Academy

After impressing at CEDAC since the age of six, Lloris was recommended by Dominique Baratelli to join his former club and so, Lloris joined the Youth Academy of Nice at the age of ten. After spending years with the youth and reserve teams of Nice, Lloris was promoted to the first team before the start of the 2005–06 season.

Nice

After making his professional debut for the Nice senior team on 25th October 2005 at the age of 18, Lloris helped the club reach their first-ever Coupe de la Ligue final, with impressive performances in the quarterfinal and the semis. Unfortunately, Nice lost the final 2-1 to Nancy despite Lloris’ heroics between the sticks. After making his league debut on 18th March 2006 in a 1-0 victory, Lloris was given the No. 1 goalkeeper permanently due to the departure of Gregorini in the following season.

Although the 2006/07 season was one to forget for the club’s fans as the club finished 16th despite having the 5th-best defense in the league, Lloris upped his performance on another level during the next season. Despite missing the initial parts of the 2007/08 season due to injuries, Lloris was able to keep 13 clean sheets, conceding only 24 goals in 30 appearances, helping Nice finish 6th on the league table. Lloris’ performance that season didn’t go unnoticed and many top European clubs came hoping for his signature.

Lyon

After initially being linked to Milan and Tottenham, Lloris eventually moved to Lyon for a transfer fee of €8.5 million. He made his debut in the club’s first league match of the 2008/09 season against Toulouse on 10th August 2008. Despite finishing the season with 16 clean sheets and being named the league’s top goalkeeper and in the Team of the Season, Lloris could not help his team win the league for the straight 7th time.

In the next seasons at Lyon, although the team overall wasn’t able to perform on a good level, Lloris maintained his form and good performances, regularly having streaks of clean sheets and winning the Goalkeeper of the League three seasons in a row. Lloris’ most impactful performances for Lyon usually came in the Champions League games with his clean sheet and saves against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 1st leg in the 2009/10 season being the highlight of his Lyon career.

MADRID, SPAIN – MARCH 16: Emmanuel Adebayor (R) of Real Madrid shakes hands with Hugo Lloris of Lyon after Real beat Lyon 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 16, 2011 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

After some unimpressive displays from the team’s side in the 2011/12 season, Lloris got frustrated with the team’s lack of collectiveness and intensity and slammed his teammates for the same in the dressing room after the 2-2 draw in which Nice came from two goals behind to draw in the last two minutes of the match. Eventually, Lloris got himself a move out of the club at the end of that season.

Tottenham Hotspur

Lloris signed for Tottenham on 31st August 2012 for a transfer fee of €10 million with another €5 million in variables and made his debut for Spurs in the UEFA Europa League match against Lazio on 20th September 2012. After initial seasons with limited opportunities, Lloris quickly established himself as the No. 1 choice goalkeeper for the club. Consequently, Lloris extended his contract for five more years in July 2014 and the very next season, then-manager Mauricio Pochettino announced Lloris as the club’s permanent captain, replacing the leaving Younes Kaboul.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 12: Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur makes a save during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

After signing another contract extension in December 2016 to remain at Tottenham until 2022, Lloris helped the club achieve the best defensive record in their history, conceding only 26 goals in the Premier League in the 2016/17 season.

In the next seasons at the club, Lloris managed to experience some memorable moments in his career including the likes of playing the Champions League final, making his 400th appearance for the club, keeping his 100th clean sheet for the club, and many others.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 23: Callum Wilson of Newcastle United scores their team’s first goal past Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Although the player faced injury issues and suspensions a few times, it never really affected his performance as he gave his all for the club, despite not being able to help Tottenham win even a single silverware during his time there.

But after reduced opportunities in the 2023/24 season and losing his captaincy to Song Heung-min on 12th August, Lloris decided to leave the club mid-season with his last appearance for Spurs coming on 23rd April 2023.

Los Angeles FC

Lloris signed for the MLS club Los Angeles FC on 30th December 2024 for the 2024 season, with an option of extending for two more years. Since then, Lloris has been regularly playing for LA FC and has already kept his first clean sheet for the club in the 4 matches he has played till now in MLS.

Hugo Lloris | International Career

On the international level, after his impressive performances in the youth teams, Hugo Lloris made his French national team debut against Uruguay on 19th November 2008, after repeated call-ups in the senior team squad. Soon, the player managed to fix his place in the starting lineup of the French senior national team.

TOPSHOT – France’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (R) holds the winner’s trophy as he stands next to France’s forward Olivier Giroud (L) during an official reception at the Elysee Presidential Palace on July 16, 2018 in Paris after French players won the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match. France celebrated their second World Cup win 20 years after their maiden triumph on July 15, 2018, overcoming a passionate Croatia side 4-2 in one of the most gripping finals in recent history. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Participating in various tournaments like the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the Euro 2012, the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the Euro 2016, the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League, the Euro 2020, the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and other qualifying matches, Lloris performed wonderfully for the team and even captained the side to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League.

Após quase 15 anos de seleção francesa, Hugo Lloris decidiu se aposentar dos 'Bleus'. O goleiro francês disputou 145 partidas e fez 63 clean sheets.



Lloris ganhou dois títulos: a Copa do Mundo de 2018 e a Nations League 2020/21.#france #Lloris #football #viral #fyp pic.twitter.com/XBPOV4jUd0 — Desporto_20 (@Desporto420) January 10, 2023

Lloris’ performances also earned him his 143rd cap as he became the most-capped player for the France National team and also became the most-capped player in the World Cup with his 18th match for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately, Hugo Lloris surprisingly announced his retirement from international football on 9th January 2023 at the age of 36, hoping to provide the upcoming youngsters with more opportunities in the French senior national team.

Hugo Lloris | Sponsors and Endorsement

Although Hugo Lloris’s other sponsors are unknown, the player has been known to have a long-term deal with the sportswear company Nike regarding his boot and glove sponsors. Being an aspiring and developing player, Lloris is certain to get more sponsors running after his signature in the future.

Los Angeles FC goalkeeper #1 Hugo Lloris looks down the pitch during the MLS football match between the Los Angeles FC and Seattle Sounders at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on February 24, 2024. French World Cup winner Hugo Lloris made his debut for LAFC on Saturday as they beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 in a re-match of last year’s Western Conference semi-finals. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Hugo Lloris | Philanthropic Activities

Hugo Lloris has been quite known for his philanthropy, with many of his charity-related works. Recently, he and his Tottenham teammates donated to the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice charity, which is working towards saving the lives of children with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions and their families.

Hugo Lloris | Records and Statistics

Hugo Lloris’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and match contributions for the teams he has played for till now in his career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Tottenham Hotspur 446 508 151 Olympique Lyon 202 214 67 OGC Nice 78 72 30 Los Angeles FC 3 4 1 France 145 120 63

Hugo Lloris | Net Worth

Hugo Lloris reportedly has a net worth of around £49,192,000. Much of it is due to his huge contract with Tottenham Hotspur, which includes impressive wages of around £6,240,000 per year.

Hugo Lloris | Cars and Tattoos

Hugo Lloris is not an open person, as he isn’t flashy and doesn’t like to show his life on his social media. However, he is known to own many luxury cars with the likes of Audi A5 and Porsche Panamera included in the collection, showcasing his outstanding taste. Regarding tattoos, there are no visible tattoos on his body as per various sources.

