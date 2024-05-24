Top 5 latest Tottenham Hotspur chants

Tottenham Hotspur supporters have had a quite Spursy performance this season under new manager Ange Postecoglou. The club had an amazing start but failed to capitalize on it. They ended up finishing 5th.

However, the passionate chants sung by the Tottenham fans creating a rocking atmosphere at their home stadium, were rife, turning it into a fortress for the Spurs. With the support of the crowd behind their players all the time, other teams must be dreading making the trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Now, let’s dive into the top 5 chants that have been echoing through the stands all season long.

5) Everywhere we go

Lyrics: Everywhere we go, Everywhere we go…

It’s the Tottenham boys, making all the noise,

Everywhere we go…

One of the songs that the fans typically sing during away matches is “Everywhere we go.” The chant demonstrates the supporters’ unwavering support during critical moments. The song has been heard by spectators during the 2023–2024 season, both before and during the match at the respective stadium.

4) Being a Yid

Lyrics: We sang it in France, And we sang it in Spain

We sang in the sun, And we sang in the rain.

They tried to stop us, And look what it did

The thing I love most is being a Yid.

Being a Yid, being a Yid

The thing I love most is being a Yid.

A very debatable song is often seen sung by Tottenham fans with pride. The word “Yid” is a derogatory term for the Jewish which was used by the rival fans. However, Spurs supporters used the word to boast their legacy and said it proudly. The history behind the chant goes back to the 20th Century when a huge Jewish population arrived in North London. With Spurs being the popular side, it gained widespread support from the immigrant population.

Tottenham fans:



"The thing I love most is being a Yid!" pic.twitter.com/NraMsKciNH — Football Chants (@FootyFansChants) February 28, 2017

3) Gimme, gimme, gimme a ginger from Sweden

Lyrics: There’s not a soul out there, No one to hear my prayers,

Gimme, gimme, gimme a ginger from Sweden, He came from Juventus,

And he plays on the wing. Gimme, gimme, gimme a ginger from Sweden,

Number 21, His name is Kulusevski.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 02: Dejan Kulusevski of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Swedish international Dejan Kulusevski is the subject of this song. The prolific winger made his move to the Spurs after his loan deal was finalized in June 2023. Since then, he has become a key player for the team. During his loan spell in 2022, Dejan soon became a fan favorite. They appreciated him so much that they created a special chant just for him. Dejan currently has a goal tally of six and has assisted three times in 30 matches for Spurs.

2) I’m loving Big Ange instead

Lyrics: And through it all, we’ll play the way we want to, with big Ange Postecoglou, whether I’m right or wrong.

It’s big Ange ball, so you can keep your Pochettino, Conte and Mourinho, and even Christian Gross.

Everywhere we go, we’re lovin’ big Ange instead.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 16: Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou looks on during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage on March 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

One of the chants which have been sung throughout the 23/24 season is dedicated to new manager Ange Postecoglou. The Australian was appointed as the Tottenham Hotspur manager at the start for the 23/24 season. Under his guidance, Spurs started in a firing form making a record for best start after 9 games. However, due to an injury crisis during the mid of the campaign, Spurs fall short as the Title challengers. Even after an inconsistent performance, Spurs are still in the race for Top 4.

1) The Spurs go marching in

Lyrics:Oh when the Spurs, go marching in

Oh when the Spurs, go marching in

I wanna be in that number, Oh when the Spurs go marching in

The best Spurs chant is always incomplete with the “The Spurs go marching in” chant. It is an old religious hymn that originated in New Orleans, USA. This is a song that was made the Spurs anthem during the great European campaigns of the early 1960s. The song reference has also been seen in the book “Spurs Go Marching On” by Ralph Finn. The song was also sung during the inauguration of the new White Hart Lane stadium.

These are some of the best chants sung by Tottenham Hotspur supporters lately. And soon, there will be many other new chants that will be invented and become iconic, just like the ones above.