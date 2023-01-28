Sven Botman 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Sven Botman is a Dutch professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the Premier League club Newcastle United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Sven Adriaan Botman famously called Sven Botman joined the Premier League club Newcastle United from the French club Lille in 2022. He is young and a top-quality centre-back who has established himself as one of the top centre-backs in the league.
He has represented the Netherlands youth team at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Sven Botman Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Badhoevedorp, Netherlands
|Father’s Name
|Sjaak
|Mother’s Name
|Annemiek
|Star Sign
|Capricorn
|Net Worth
|£16.9m
|Age
|23
|Birthday
|12 January 2000
|Nationality
|Dutch
|Position
|Centre-back
|Senior Clubs
|Jong Ajax, Heerenveen, Lille, Newcastle United
|Achievements
|1X FRENCH CHAMPION
1X DUTCH U17 CHAMPION
1X DUTCH U19 CHAMPION
1X FRENCH SUPER CUP WINNER
|Girlfriend
|Chana Kesselaar
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|Instagram
Sven Botman Net Worth and Salary
Sven is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £16.9m as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at £25.4m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £3.8 M per year playing for Newcastle United.
Sven Botman Club Career
Sven began his career in the youth ranks of Ajax, one of the most prestigious clubs in the Netherlands. He quickly progressed through the ranks and was considered one of the brightest prospects in the Ajax academy.
In 2019, Botman made the move to SC Heerenveen, a club playing in the Netherlands’ second division. It was here that Botman really began to make a name for himself. He quickly established himself as a key player in the Heerenveen team and helped them secure promotion to the Eredivisie, the top division in the Netherlands.
In 2020, Botman made the move to Lille OSC in Ligue 1, the top division in France. He has quickly become one of the best centre-backs in Ligue 1 and has helped Lille to maintain a strong defensive record. His aerial ability, passing range and physicality make him a dominant force in defence.
He joined the Premier League club Newcastle United on 28 June 2022 on a five-year deal with a reported transfer fee of 35 million euros. He made his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest on 6 August 2022 and the match ended in a 2-0 win.
Sven Botman International Career
Sven has represented the youth teams of the Netherlands at the national level. He was the captain of the U21 team and as a top player in the squad, he received his senior team call-up in November 2020 but failed to make an appearance. He was named to the preliminary squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Sven Botman Family
Sven was born on 12 January 2000 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. His father Sjaak and mother Annamiek helped him a lot and they will sure receive credit for his success in his career. He has two siblings namely Niels and Loek Botman with whom he spent his time a lot.
Sven Botman Girlfriend – Chana Kesselaar
Sven is currently dating the Dutch fashion designer Chana Kesselaar. The both has been caught roaming around cities of Europe and they look a happy couple sharing some happy moments together. They have plans to married in the near future but the dutch centre-back is currently focussed on his career.
Sven Botman Sponsors and Endorsements
Sven has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is young and has every quality of a top professional and it wont be a surprise if the player pulls of a good endorsing deal with the company in the future.
Sven Botman Cars and Tattoos
Sven owns some cool cars and has been spotted with his Black Mercedes on the city with a friend of him. The player has some decent taste and will certainly buy some cars in addition to the cars in his garage. The player seems not fond of tattooing the body, maybe the tall centre-back fears needles but not forwards.
FAQs about Sven Botman
|What is the net worth of Sven Botman?
|The net worth of Sven Botman is £12.6m.
|How many clubs have Sven Botman played for?
|Sven Botman has played with four clubs at the senior level –Jong Ajax, Heerenveen, Lille, and Newcastle United.
|How old is Sven Botman?
|He is 23 years old.
|Nationality of Sven Botman?
|He is Dutch.
|Has Sven Botman ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.