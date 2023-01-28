Sven Botman 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Sven Botman is a Dutch professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the Premier League club Newcastle United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Sven Adriaan Botman famously called Sven Botman joined the Premier League club Newcastle United from the French club Lille in 2022. He is young and a top-quality centre-back who has established himself as one of the top centre-backs in the league.

He has represented the Netherlands youth team at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Sven Botman joined the Premier League club Newcastle United from the French club Lille in 2022.(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Sven Botman Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Badhoevedorp, Netherlands Father’s Name Sjaak Mother’s Name Annemiek Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £16.9m Age 23 Birthday 12 January 2000 Nationality Dutch Position Centre-back Senior Clubs Jong Ajax, Heerenveen, Lille, Newcastle United Achievements 1X FRENCH CHAMPION

1X DUTCH U17 CHAMPION

1X DUTCH U19 CHAMPION

1X FRENCH SUPER CUP WINNER Girlfriend Chana Kesselaar Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Sven Botman Net Worth and Salary

Sven is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £16.9m as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at £25.4m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £3.8 M per year playing for Newcastle United.

Sven Botman Club Career

Sven began his career in the youth ranks of Ajax, one of the most prestigious clubs in the Netherlands. He quickly progressed through the ranks and was considered one of the brightest prospects in the Ajax academy.

In 2019, Botman made the move to SC Heerenveen, a club playing in the Netherlands’ second division. It was here that Botman really began to make a name for himself. He quickly established himself as a key player in the Heerenveen team and helped them secure promotion to the Eredivisie, the top division in the Netherlands.

In 2020, Botman made the move to Lille OSC in Ligue 1, the top division in France. He has quickly become one of the best centre-backs in Ligue 1 and has helped Lille to maintain a strong defensive record. His aerial ability, passing range and physicality make him a dominant force in defence.

He joined the Premier League club Newcastle United on 28 June 2022 on a five-year deal with a reported transfer fee of 35 million euros. He made his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest on 6 August 2022 and the match ended in a 2-0 win.

The net worth of Sven Botman is estimated to be £16.9m as of 2023. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sven Botman International Career

Sven has represented the youth teams of the Netherlands at the national level. He was the captain of the U21 team and as a top player in the squad, he received his senior team call-up in November 2020 but failed to make an appearance. He was named to the preliminary squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sven Botman Family

Sven was born on 12 January 2000 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. His father Sjaak and mother Annamiek helped him a lot and they will sure receive credit for his success in his career. He has two siblings namely Niels and Loek Botman with whom he spent his time a lot.

Sven Botman Girlfriend – Chana Kesselaar

Sven is currently dating the Dutch fashion designer Chana Kesselaar. The both has been caught roaming around cities of Europe and they look a happy couple sharing some happy moments together. They have plans to married in the near future but the dutch centre-back is currently focussed on his career.

Sven has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is young and has every quality of a top professional and it wont be a surprise if the player pulls of a good endorsing deal with the company in the future.

Sven owns some cool cars and has been spotted with his Black Mercedes on the city with a friend of him. (Credits: @svenbotman_ Instagram)

Sven Botman Cars and Tattoos

Sven owns some cool cars and has been spotted with his Black Mercedes on the city with a friend of him. The player has some decent taste and will certainly buy some cars in addition to the cars in his garage. The player seems not fond of tattooing the body, maybe the tall centre-back fears needles but not forwards.

Read More:

FAQs about Sven Botman