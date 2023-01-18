Rodrigo Ribeiro 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Rodrigo Ribeiro is a Portuguese professional football player who plays as a forward for the Portuguese club Sporting CP B and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Rodrigo Duarte Ribeiro famously called Rodrigo Ribeiro is a product of Sporting CP’s academy and currently plays for the reserve and senior teams of the club. The young talent was named one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 worldwide by The Guardian.

The player has represented Portuguese youth teams at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Rodrigo Ribeiro Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Viana do Castelo, Portugal Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Taurus Net Worth 5 million euros Age 17 Birthday 28 April 2005 Nationality Portuguese Position Forward Senior Clubs Sporting CP B, Sporting CP Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Rodrigo Ribeiro Net Worth and Salary

Rodrigo is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be 10 million euros as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €3 million by Transfermarkt.

He reportedly earns a salary of 450k euros per year playing for Sporting CP and he understands that he must play at a decent level to get more lucrative contract offers.

Rodrigo Ribeiro Club Career

Rodrigo started footballing at the Portuguese-based club Perspectiva em Jogo in 2014 and left the academy to join Alfenense in 2016. He joined Sporting CP’s academy after successfully passing the trials in 2017. He signed his first professional contract with the club on 13 May 2021.

🗣 "É um sentimento de orgulho por, depois de vários anos a trabalhar, ter conseguido atingir os meus objectivos."



Rodrigo Ribeiro assina contrato profissional ✍ #ADNSporting

👉 https://t.co/6wwGp39aQK pic.twitter.com/qh1mgRPARG — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) May 13, 2021

He was promoted to the senior team of the club on 8 March 2022. He made his debut for the club against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League match on 9 March 2021 and the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Rodrigo Ribeiro International Career

Rodrigo has represented Portugal’s youth teams at the international level. He represented the U16 team of the nation and managed to score a goal in his 6 appearances. He was included in Portugal’s U17 team and went on to make 6 appearances for the team and scored 5 goals in 2022.

Rodrigo Ribeiro Family

Rodrigo was born on 14 March 2005 in Odivelas, Portugal. The player keeps his personal details unshared and feels comfortable staying away from the media’s spotlight. The details of the family are not available is certain that he is leading a joyful time with his family.

Rodrigo Ribeiro Girlfriend

Rodrigo is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Rodrigo has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Rodrigo Ribeiro Cars and Tattoos

Rodrigo has not been spotted driving a car. He is still young and will love to add some fancy cars to his garage in the future. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

