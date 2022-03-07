Steven Bergwijn Girlfriend Chloe Jay Lois Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Chloe Jay Lois? Meet The Girlfriend Of Steven Bergwijn

Chloe Jay Lois is famous for being the girlfriend of Tottenham Hotspur star Steven Bergwijn. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Chloe Jay Lois has been on Steven Bergwijn’s side for many years. After establishing herself as a social media and YouTube star, she went on to open her own business, which shows the level of ambition of the Dutch lady. Apart from being a successful businesswoman and a responsible partner, she is also a caring mother. Her boyfriend, Steven Bergwijn joined Tottenham in 2020.

The Dutchman has become a crucial member of the squad in a short span. His incredible skills and game-winning knocks have earned him a huge fan base. Despite his career being worth exploring, today we decided to discuss more about his love life. We believe you are specifically interested in learning more about the stunning girlfriend of Steven Bergwijn. So without further ado, let’s get started!

Chloe Jay Lois Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 21, 1998 Place of Birth Netherlands Nationality Dutch Residency London Partner Steven Bergwijn Job Model and a former YouTuber Instagram @chloejaylois Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Chloe Jay Lois Childhood and Family

Chloe was born on June 21, 1998, in the Netherlands, making her nationality Dutch. She maintains heavy secrecy regarding her private information. She hasn’t shared anything about her father and mother for similar reasons. We are currently unsure what kind of jobs they do and how they raised Chole.

We also couldn’t find out whether she has any siblings. We are still on the lookout and will update the article if we find anything new about her family. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Steven Bergwijn.

Chloe Jay Lois was born in the Netherlands. (Credit: Instagram)

Chloe Jay Lois Education

Chloe went to a local high school in the Netherlands. She was a decent student; however, she excelled in the topics she liked most. We are not sure whether she attended college after high school graduation. She is an ambitious woman and has achieved a lot of success in the business sector. This type of expertise often requires some formal education, but we couldn’t fetch more details on her educational journey due to the lack of information.

Chloe Jay Lois career

Chloe started her career as a YouTube vlogger. She used to do vlogs in her day-to-day life and having a super exciting lifestyle helped her win the trust of her audience. She accumulated a huge fan following in a short span. Even Steven Bergwijn used to appear on the vlogs. However, she decided to discontinue her journey in 2019 due to some unknown reasons. Currently, she has a total of 12.7K subscribers on her channel.

Chloe is also an Instagram star. Having a large follower base of 53.8k followers, she has built a community on the social media channel. She positively influences her audience by sharing classy photos of herself. Considering her huge fan following, the brand ‘LA Sisters’ made her their brand ambassador.

Chole is currently working with Mijndomein, an online website maker company that helps people create their own websites without the use of code.

Chloe Jay Lois is currently working with Mijndomein. (Credit: Instagram)

Chloe Jay Lois Net Worth

Chole’s net worth is very significant as she has been working from an early age. Her total worth mainly represents her earnings from YouTube, social media promotions and business roles. However, she hasn’t shared the exact amount she warns every year; hence we couldn’t calculate her net worth.

Steven Bergwijn has a net worth of €1 million, primarily representing his professional contracts earnings. He currently earns a handsome amount of money at Tottenham Hotspur.

Chloe Jay Lois and Steven Bergwijn relationship

Steven Bergwijn met with his girlfriend in 2015. He became a senior player for PSV Eindhoven that year. However, he was far from being a star. That didn’t stop him from approaching Chole as soon as he laid eyes on her. They felt an instant attraction and wanted to explore more about each other. So they started going on dates, where they found out about each other’s likes and dislikes.

They were madly in love just a few months after their initial meeting. However, they refrained from sharing any updates on social media. The duo doesn’t have a single picture together on their channel. Considering they didn’t want to attract the media’s attention, their action is understandable.

After the arrival of their child, their love life has even strengthened. We currently have no information, when the pair is planning to get married, but we believe it could happen real soon.

Steven Bergwijn and girlfriend Chloe Jay Lois with their dog. (Picture was taken from rstsportz.com)

Chloe Jay Lois and Steven Bergwijn Children

The couple welcomed their first and only son, Saint Stevie Isaï Bergwijn, on April 10, 2020. Chole shared a picture holding the hands of his son with the caption: “Saint Stevie Isaï Bergwijn. Our miracle, can’t wait to spend forever with you. Love of my life.”

Chloe Jay Lois with her son. (Credit: Instagram)

Chloe Jay Lois Social media

Chloe has a significant social media presence. She currently has 53.8k followers on Instagram, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mainly shares pictures of herself in alluring attires. She sometimes shares images of her son on her profile. She also has a YouTube channel, but she hasn’t posted any videos since 2019.

FAQs about Chloe Jay Lois

When did Chloe Jay Lois and Steven Bergwijn get married? They are yet to get married. What is Chloe Jay Lois doing now? She is a model and Instagram star. How old is Chloe Jay Lois? She is 23 years old. Nationality of Chloe Jay Lois? She is Dutch. What is Chloe Jay Lois’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.