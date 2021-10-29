Shakira: Gerard Pique Wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Shakira is a world-renowned singer-dancer but she is the partner and not wife of one of the best defenders in the world, Gerard Pique.

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll comes from Colombia and is one of the best-selling Latin American artists. She is known for being the partner of FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

Shakira Facts

Birth Place Barranquilla, Columbia Father’s Name William Mebarak Chadid Mother’s Name Nidia Ripoll Torrado Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth (2021) $350 million Salary (2021) NA Age 44 Date of Birth 2 February 1977 High School Catholic High School Nationality Columbian Spouse Gerard Pique Children Two Children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Shakira and Gerard Pique Families

Shakira was born on 2 February 1977 in Barranquilla, Columbia. She is of Colombian and Lebanese descent. Her father, William Mebarak Chadid, was from New York City and moved to Colombia later on in life and her mother, Nidia Roll Torrado, is from Colombia.

MADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 24: Musician Shakira and football player Gerard Pique in the Final between Spain and Canada during Day Seven of the 2019 David Cup at La Caja Magica on November 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

She has eight older half-siblings from her father’s previous marriage. Her father used to take her to a Middle Eastern restaurant where she first heard Doumbek, which is the drum used for belly dancing, and fell in love with that sound. So she started dancing to it, which made her realize that she wanted to be a performer.

Gerard Pique was born in Barcelona and was raised in a Catalan family. His father, Joan Pique, is a businessman, and his mother, Montserrat, is the director of spinal injuries in Barcelona. He also has a younger brother named Marc.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – OCTOBER 20: Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between FC Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv at Camp Nou on October 20, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Shakira partner Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique is considered one of the best defenders of his generation. A player has got all the major trophies to his name, from a UEFA Champions League to the FIFA World Cup with Spain.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 07: Gerard Pique of Manchester United celebrates scoring the opening goal with team mate Nemanja Vidic (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Manchester United and Dynamo Kyiv at Old Trafford on November 7, 2007 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

He plays center-back for Barcelona and Spanish, the national team. He was one of the most promising students of La Masia. He is one of the only four players to have won the UEFA Champions League two years in a row with different teams.

BERLIN, GERMANY – JUNE 06: Gerard Pique of Barcelona lifts the trophy as he celebrates victory with team mates after the UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and FC Barcelona at Olympiastadion on June 6, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Pique has represented Spain 102 times and has won Spain the World Cup in 2010 and UEFA Euro in 2012. In addition, he was part of the Barcelona team that won trebles in 2008-09 and 2014-15. He retired from the national team after the 2018 FIFA World Cup but still plays for FC Barcelona.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 11: Gerard Pique of Spain (C), and the Spain team celebrate victory with the World Cup trophy following the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Final match between Netherlands and Spain at Soccer City Stadium on July 11, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Shakira and Gerard Pique kids

Shakira met Pique just before the 2010 FIFA World Cup during a music video shoot when Pique appeared to be a part of that. It was Shakira’s song “Wake Wake” (This Time for Africa),” the official song of the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – OCTOBER 18: Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona passes his son Milan to his wife Shakira during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and SD Eibar at Camp Nou on October 18, 2014 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

They have been together since 2011 and have been strong ever since. However, it is to be said that they aren’t married yet. However, they have two sons together. The first one is named Milan Pique Mebarak in 2013 and Sasha Pique Mebarak was born in 2015. Coincidentally both Shakira and Pique share the same birthdays, ten years apart.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 14: Shakira and Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona are seen with their son Milan prior to the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Camp Nou on September 14, 2013 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Shakira Career, Profession, Net Worth

Shakira is a singer, songwriter, belly dancer by profession and is often the “Queen of Latin Music.” She made her recording debut under Sony Music Columbia at the age of just 13. Some of her songs are charted number one in multiple countries, including La Tortura, Hips Don’t Lie, Beautiful Liar, Wake Wake, Lock, and Chantaje. In addition, she is known for her belly dance moves in the Hips Don’t Lie video.

With over 145 songs, selling over 75 million records has made her one of the world’s best-selling music artists. As a result, she has received three Grammy Awards, twelve Latin Grammy Awards, six Guinness World Records, seven Billboard Music Awards, and thirty-nine Billboard Latin Music Awards.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – APRIL 23: Colombian singer Shakira arrives for the second half of the la Liga match between Barcelona and Osasuna at the Camp Nou stadium on April 23, 2011 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

Shakira has a net worth of approximately $350 million as of 2021 and has over 70.9 million followers on Instagram.

FAQs about Shakira

When did Shakira and Gerard Pique get married? They are not married. But have been in relation for the last 11 years. What is Shakira doing now? Shakira is a world-famous singer and belly dancer. How old is Shakira? Shakira is 44 years old Is Shakira an American citizen? No, Shakira is Columbian What is Shakira’s net worth? Shakira has a net worth of approximately $350 million.

