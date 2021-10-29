Shakira: Gerard Pique Wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Shakira is a world-renowned singer-dancer but she is the partner and not wife of one of the best defenders in the world, Gerard Pique.
Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll comes from Colombia and is one of the best-selling Latin American artists. She is known for being the partner of FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.
Shakira Facts
|Birth Place
|Barranquilla, Columbia
|Father’s Name
|William Mebarak Chadid
|Mother’s Name
|Nidia Ripoll Torrado
|Star Sign
|Aquarius
|Net Worth (2021)
|$350 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|44
|Date of Birth
|2 February 1977
|High School
|Catholic High School
|Nationality
|Columbian
|Spouse
|Gerard Pique
|Children
|Two Children
|Social Media
|Instagram, Twitter
Shakira and Gerard Pique Families
Shakira was born on 2 February 1977 in Barranquilla, Columbia. She is of Colombian and Lebanese descent. Her father, William Mebarak Chadid, was from New York City and moved to Colombia later on in life and her mother, Nidia Roll Torrado, is from Colombia.
She has eight older half-siblings from her father’s previous marriage. Her father used to take her to a Middle Eastern restaurant where she first heard Doumbek, which is the drum used for belly dancing, and fell in love with that sound. So she started dancing to it, which made her realize that she wanted to be a performer.
Gerard Pique was born in Barcelona and was raised in a Catalan family. His father, Joan Pique, is a businessman, and his mother, Montserrat, is the director of spinal injuries in Barcelona. He also has a younger brother named Marc.
Shakira partner Gerard Pique
Gerard Pique is considered one of the best defenders of his generation. A player has got all the major trophies to his name, from a UEFA Champions League to the FIFA World Cup with Spain.
He plays center-back for Barcelona and Spanish, the national team. He was one of the most promising students of La Masia. He is one of the only four players to have won the UEFA Champions League two years in a row with different teams.
Pique has represented Spain 102 times and has won Spain the World Cup in 2010 and UEFA Euro in 2012. In addition, he was part of the Barcelona team that won trebles in 2008-09 and 2014-15. He retired from the national team after the 2018 FIFA World Cup but still plays for FC Barcelona.
Shakira and Gerard Pique kids
Shakira met Pique just before the 2010 FIFA World Cup during a music video shoot when Pique appeared to be a part of that. It was Shakira’s song “Wake Wake” (This Time for Africa),” the official song of the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
They have been together since 2011 and have been strong ever since. However, it is to be said that they aren’t married yet. However, they have two sons together. The first one is named Milan Pique Mebarak in 2013 and Sasha Pique Mebarak was born in 2015. Coincidentally both Shakira and Pique share the same birthdays, ten years apart.
Shakira Career, Profession, Net Worth
Shakira is a singer, songwriter, belly dancer by profession and is often the “Queen of Latin Music.” She made her recording debut under Sony Music Columbia at the age of just 13. Some of her songs are charted number one in multiple countries, including La Tortura, Hips Don’t Lie, Beautiful Liar, Wake Wake, Lock, and Chantaje. In addition, she is known for her belly dance moves in the Hips Don’t Lie video.
With over 145 songs, selling over 75 million records has made her one of the world’s best-selling music artists. As a result, she has received three Grammy Awards, twelve Latin Grammy Awards, six Guinness World Records, seven Billboard Music Awards, and thirty-nine Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Shakira has a net worth of approximately $350 million as of 2021 and has over 70.9 million followers on Instagram.
FAQs about Shakira
|When did Shakira and Gerard Pique get married?
|They are not married. But have been in relation for the last 11 years.
|What is Shakira doing now?
|Shakira is a world-famous singer and belly dancer.
|How old is Shakira?
|Shakira is 44 years old
|Is Shakira an American citizen?
|No, Shakira is Columbian
|What is Shakira’s net worth?
|Shakira has a net worth of approximately $350 million.
