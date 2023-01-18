Runar Norheim 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Runar Norheim is a Norwegian professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Norwegian professional club Tromso and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Runar Robinsoon Norheim famously called Runar Norheim joined the Norwegian club Tromso from the Norwegian club Varden in 2019. He is young and is valued highly by the club and they hope to make him stay for a longer time.

He is listed as one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 by the British newspaper The Guardian. He represents Norway’s youth team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Runar Norheim joined the Norwegian club Tromso from the Norwegian club Varden in 2019. (Credits: @runar_norheim Instagram)

Runar Norheim Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Finnsnes, Norway Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth NA Age 17 Birthday 14 February 2005 Nationality Norwegian Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Tromsø, Tromsø 2 Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Runar Norheim’s Net Worth and Salary

Christian is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €450k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Runar Norheim Club Career

Runar began footballing at Finnsnes and left the club in 2016. He joined Varden in 2017 and stayed with the youths for 3 years. He joined Tromso in 2020 and later was moved to the reserve team of the club in 2021. He has scored 3 goals in his 5 league appearances for the reserve team.

He has managed to make 16 league appearances for the senior team and has scored a goal. The young gem is a talented player and many top clubs are behind the player to sign him in the near future.

Runar Norheim International Career

Runar represented Norway’s U16 team in 4 matches in 2021. He currently plays for the U17 team of the nation. He has 2 appearances for the side and is yet to play for the senior team. He needs to play for the youths at a regular level to be called up for the senior team.

Runar Norheim Family

Christian was born on 14 February 2005 in Finnsnes, Norway. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Runar Norheim’s Girlfriend

Runar Norheim is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Runar Norheim is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @runar_norheim Instagram)

The Midfielder has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Runar Norheim Cars and Tattoos

Runar Norheim has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Finnsnes. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

