Ruben Vinagre 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ruben Vinagre is a Portuguese professional football player who plays as a left wing-back for Everton on loan from Sporting CP and in this blog, we will see about the Portuguese’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Rúben Gonçalo da Silva Nascimento Vinagre popularly called Ruben Vinagre was signed by the Portuguese club Sporting CP in 2022 and is loaned to the Premier League club Everton for a period of 1 year with an option to buy.

The young Portuguese footballer has just played 24 minutes so far in the Premier League and is working really hard to earn minutes in the league. We’ll learn more about the Portuguese fullback in the following paragraphs.

Ruben Vinagre plays for Everton currently. (Credits: @rubenvinagrerv29 Instagram)

Ruben Vinagre Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Charneca de Caparica, Portugal Father’s Name João Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aries Net Worth $5 Million Age 23 Birthday 9 April 1999 Nationality Portuguese Position Left-Back Senior Clubs Monaco, Wolves, Olympiacos, Famalicao, Sporting CP, Everton Achievements 1X PORTUGUESE LEAGUE CUP WINNER

1X EUROPEAN UNDER-19 CHAMPION

1X EUROPEAN UNDER-17 CHAMPION

1X PORTUGUESE SUPER CUP WINNER

1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION Girlfriend Rita Salvador Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Ruben Vinagre Net Worth and Salary

Ruben has played for many clubs despite being just 23 years old. His net worth is estimated at around $5 Million. The market value of the player is also valued at 5 million dollars. The young player needs to develop and show his abilities on the pitch for an increased market value.

As a part of the loan the Blues is about to pay €16,000 per week for the player and in terms of Premier League wages, it is a modest figure.

Ruben Vinagre Club Career

Vinagre signed his first senior contract with the French club AS Monaco in Jan 2017 and was loaned out in June to the Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers. After the loan period, Wolves bought the player in June 2018 for an undisclosed fee.

He was primarily a backup option for the Wolves and managed to play 21 matches in all competitions and helped the team qualify for the UEFA Europa League as they finished in the 7th position. On 25 June 2019, Viangre made his UEFA Europa League debut against Crusaders which resulted in a 2-0 win for the Wolves.

He made 13 appearances in the tournament till the quarterfinals in the absence of Jonny Otto, who was injured. The good run of the Wolves in the Europa League came to an end after the defeat of the eventual champions Sevilla in the quarter-finals. In October 2020, he was loaned out to Olympiacos where he didn’t play much due to injury problems.

After the return from a loan spell from Olympiacos, he was then loaned to the Portuguese club Sporting CP in June 2021 for a full season with a buy option. He made 18 appearances in his loan period and then the Portuguese side signed him permanently. Again, he was loaned out to the English club Everton in June 2022 for a full season with a buy option included.

Ruben Vinagre at Goodison Park in his debut for Everton. (Credits: @rubenvinagrerv29 Instagram)

Ruben Vinagre International career

Ruben made 5 appearances for Portugal and helped the team win the 2016 UEFA European Under-17 Championship in Azerbaijan. He won his first cap for Portugal U21 in October 2018 for the 2019 European Championship qualifiers.

Ruben Vinagre Early Life

Ruben was born on 9 April 1999 in Charneca de Caparica, Portugal. His father Joao is a great fan of Ruben and tries to watch every possible match of him. Ruben had two spells in the academy of Sporting CP before joining AS Monaco in June 2015. He spent 1 season with the youth team there, before signing his first professional contract. His parental details are not available as of now.

Ruben Vinagre Girlfriend

Ruben is currently dating Rita Salvador. They have both shared happy times for years now and did not hesitate to post about the relationship on their social media accounts. Rita is a marketer by profession. Let’s hope that the couple enjoys their life together.

Ruben with his girlfriend Rita. (Credits: @ritasalvador Instagram)

Ruben is not seen endorsing a product on his social media till now and his sponsorship details of him are not available as of now. Everyone hopes that the 23-year-old Portuguese full-back will certainly be attracting sponsors with his impressive performances.

Ruben Vinagre Cars and Tattoos

Ruben’s big inspiration is Cristiano Ronaldo. He hopes not only to replicate his successful career but also to replicate him by not inking his skin. Ruben has no tattoos on his body, clear from his images on social media. Ruben has never been spotted driving a car on the streets of England and looks like Ruben is not a fan of automobiles.

The net worth of Ruben is $5 million. (Credits: @rubenvinagrerv29 Instagram)

