Ronald Federico Araújo da Silva better known as Ronald Araujo is a centre-back by trade. He joined FC Barcelona from Boston River in 2018 and initially played for the reserve team before establishing himself as a first-team regular.

While we all know about his abilities on the football pitch, in this blog, we try to get to know more about Araujo’s background. In this blog, we will get to know more about the Uruguyan’s net worth, salary, family, and much more.

Ronald Araujo Facts

Birth Place Rivera, Uruguay Star Sign Aries Net Worth 17 Million Euro Age 23 Birthday 7 March 1999 Nationality Uruguayan Position Centre-back Senior Clubs Rentistas, Boston River, FC Barcelona Achievements 1x Spanish Cup winner Wife Abigail Olivera (m. 2018 – present) Children Aitana

Twitter

Ronald Araujo Net Worth and Salary

Ronald Araujo is said to have a net worth of 17 million euros, according to WTFoot. The 23-year-old is just getting started and if he continues on the same level, there is no doubt that Araujo’s net worth will increase exponentially.

Araujo has just signed a contract extension with FC Barcelona until 2026 and is set to earn a huge salary of 5.5 Million Euro per year. He is the first-choice centre-back for Xavi’s Barcelona and is an absolute rock at the back.

Ronald Araujo Career

Ronald Araujo started his professional career at a local club called Rentistas in Uruguay. He made his senior debut on 24 September 2016 in a 1–0 win against Tacuarembó. He then eventually became a regular starter at the back from the 2017 season.

Araujo joined Boston River in 2017 and caught the attention of many clubs around Europe with his consistent performance. Then Barcelona’s sporting director Ramon Planes was impressed by the character of the Uruguayan and brought him into Barcelona.

He joined the reserve team of Barcelona in 2018 and signed a five-year contract with the team. He made his La Liga debut on October 16 2019, replacing Jean-Clair Todibo at the back. However, he was sent off early into his debut.

Ronald Araujo is an emerging star at Barcelona. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Eventually, the 23-year-old started becoming a first-team regular and is emerging into a leader of the Barcelona back line.

Ronald Araujo Family

Ronald Araujo’s parents’ names are unknown. Ronald Araujo was born on 7 March 1999 in Rivera, Uruguay. He then married Abigail Olivera in 2018 and the couple was blessed with a baby girl Aitana in 2021.

Ronald Araujo’s Wife – Abigail Olivera

There is not much information about Olivera. The Uruguayan beauty prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight. She has been with Araujo since his formative years and has supported the Barcelona man through all his ups and downs. The beautiful couple also has a child now.

Ronald Araújo with his wife Abigail Olivera. (Credit: Instagram)

Not much information is available about the sponsorship and endorsement details of Ronald Araujo. However, considering his meteoric rise in stature it may not be long before we will have to update this section.

Ronald Araujo Cars

Ronald Araujo has been spotted driving around Barcelona in a Citroen. It’s still unknown if the 23-year-old is an automobile enthusiast and has more cars in his garage.

Ronald Araujo Tattoos

Unlike most footballers, Ronald Araujo does not seem to have any tattoos that we know of at least for the time being. It remains to be seen if he inks his body in the near future.

