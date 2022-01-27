Emiliano Martinez 2022- Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Wife, Cars and more

Birth Place Mar del Plata, Argentina Father’s Name Alberto Martinez Mother’s Name Susana Martinez Star Sign Virgo Net Worth €1.5 Million (£1.2 Million) Age 29 Date of Birth 2 September 1992 Nationality Argentine Position Goalkeeper Youth Clubs Independiente (2008–2010), Arsenal (2010–2012) Senior Clubs Arsenal, Oxford United (loan), Sheffield Wednesday (loan), Rotherham United (loan), Wolverhampton Wanderers (loan), Getafe (loan), Reading (loan), Aston Villa Achievements (Selected) FA Cup (2019–20), FA Community Shield (2014, 2015, 2020), Copa América(2021), Copa América Golden Glove (2021), Aston Villa Player of the Season (2020–21) Wife Mandinha Gama Children Two Sponsorships N.A Social Media Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Emiliano Martinez Salary & Net Worth

Today we’re going to take a look at the net worth of Emiliano Martinez. Even though he has become quite a household name for Argentine fans in the last year, he didn’t have a high net worth before moving to Aston Villa. In 2020 he signed a professional contract with the Lions that started generating handsome money, which he never really managed in his eight-year senior career at Arsenal.

Emiliano Martinez has a net worth of 1.5 Million Euros. Currently, he earns €11,058 (£9,615) per week at Aston Villa, which puts him in the basket of lowest earners in the team. Given his performance for the club in the last year, his importance in the team has increased exponentially, and his value could shoot up in the coming years if he continues the productive spell.

Martinez’s market value is 3.7 Million Euros. The Argentine goalkeeper wasn’t getting a lot of chances to feature for Arsenal. That might be a reason for the diminishing value.

Emiliano Martinez Family

Emiliano Martinez was born on 2nd September 1992 to father Alberto and mother Susana. His birthplace is Mar del Plata, where he spent his initial years. The Aston Villa shot-stopper also has a younger brother. Playing in such a long distance from his home, he often misses his family.

Emiliano Martinez with father and brother. (Picture taken from WTFoot)

Emiliano Martinez Wife Mandinha Gama

Emiliano Martinez is married to long-time girlfriend Mandinha. The pair knew each other from high school and went on to find the love connection between them. They got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony in 2017. They are a happy couple and often post alluring pictures together on Instagram.

Emiliano Martinez with his wife and oldest son. (Credit: Instagram @emi_martinez26)

Emiliano Martinez Children

Emiliano and Mandinha welcomed their first son, Santi, in 2018. The pair were blessed with another child at the same time as the Copa America Tournament last year.

The Martinez family. (Credit: Instagram @mandinha_martinez)

Emiliano Martinez Club Career

Emiliano Martinez started his football journey with Independiente’s south side. He attended a trial with Arsenal around 2010 and was awarded a youth contract following his incredible display. The Argentine goalkeeper climbed the ladder within the youth setup and reached the Gunners senior team in 2012. He mostly went on to several loan spells in the next eight years. But, he failed to earn the trust of the managers and couldn’t establish a consistent spell.

Martinez returned to Arsenal in 2020. Gunners’ main goalkeeper Bernd Leno got injured and needed to be denied. Amid such a situation, Martinez got the opportunity to start in between the sticks. He gave some fantastic displays that season and turned into a gigantic force that many Premier League top attacking players feared. The Argentine helped the Gunners win the Community Shield in that season after putting in a scintillating display in the penalty shootout. It was his breakthrough season, and it was clear that he was too good to be a benchwarmer.

Martinez joined Aston Villa in September 2020. In his first season only, he developed himself into one of the best goalkeepers in the league. The Argentine consistently put in top-notch performances and went on to win the player of the season award. The successful spell also earned him a new three-year contract.

Martinez joined Aston Villa in 2020. (Picture was taken from the Athletic)

Emiliano Martinez International Career

Martinez received his first senior call-up in 2011 against Nigeria. He had to wait many years to get the second chance. It came in October 2019. But, the goalkeeper was unused in both the matches. He earned his senior Argentina debut on 3rd June 2021 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Chile. Well, who could have thought, the next few months would be the most amazing moments of his career.

Martinez became the first-choice keeper of Argentina in the 2020 Copa America Tournament that took place last year. He was one of the standout performers of the tournament and showed an exhilarating performance in the final against Brazil that La Albiceleste won in penalties. Martinez was awarded the golden glove award for keeping the highest number of clean sheets in the tournament.

Martinez with the Copa America 2020 title. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Emiliano Martinez Tattoo and car collection

Martinez has one tattoo on his right hand. Due to the lack of information available, we couldn’t extract any information about his car collection. However, we will continue our hunt and update the article if we find any relevant data. So keep checking!

Emiliano Martinez at Arsenal. (Picture was taken from sportingexcitement.com)

Emiliano Martinez House

Martinez currently lives in London. We couldn’t fetch the exact location of his house or whether he is presently staying in a rented apartment. The type of money he currently earns at Aston Villa, he could indeed get a lavish living area.

