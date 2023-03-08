Roméo Lavia is a Belgian professional football player who plays as a defensive midfielder for the Premier League club Southampton and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Romeo Lavia joined Southampton in 2022 from Manchester City. The young Belgian has been playing at a decent level. Having Busquets and Fernandinho as inspirations, he has adapted and learnt a lot from these talented stars.

He is confident in his ability to recover the ball, using pressing tactics with intelligence, tenacity, and pace. Additionally, he is comfortable making deep passes that break through the opposing team’s lines. He represents Belgium’s youth football team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Romeo Lavia of Southampton looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Southampton and Grimsby Town at St Mary’s Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Roméo Lavia Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Brussels, Belgium Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £2.2 Million Age 19 Birthday 6 January 2004 Nationality Belgian Position Defensive Midfielder Senior Clubs Manchester City, Southampton Achievements 1X ENGLISH CHAMPION

1X U21 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPION

1X ENGLISH YOUTH LEAGUE WINNER (U18) Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Roméo Lavia’s Net Worth and Salary

Roméo Lavia is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £2.2 million as of 2023. The player’s market value in 2023 is valued at €6.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £1.9 Million per year playing for Southampton as a Defensive midfielder.

Romeo Lavia Club Career

Lavia is a young Belgian football player who came up through the ranks of Anderlecht’s youth system, where he started training at the age of eight. At a local international youth tournament for players under the age of 15, he caught the eye of Manchester City scouts and staff.

Lavia signed with Manchester City at age 16 and quickly moved up the ranks from the U18 team to the U23 team, winning the Premier League 2 championship and being voted player of the season. In 2021, Lavia began training with the first team and made his debut in a 2021-22 EFL Cup match against Wycombe Wanderers, receiving a yellow card.

The net worth of Roméo Lavia is estimated to be £2.2 million as of 2023. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

In 2022, Lavia joined Southampton and signed a five-year contract. He made his debut for the club in a 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur and scored his first Premier League goal in a 2-1 win over Chelsea, becoming the first player born in 2004 to score in the league.

Roméo Lavia International Career

Romeo has represented Belgium’s youth teams at the national level from U15 to U21 levels. He scored his international goal for the U16 team and has played as a captain most. He hopes to play for the senior team soon.

Roméo Lavia Family

Roméo Lavia was born on 6 January 2004 in Brussels, Belgium. His parents’ names are not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Roméo Lavia’s Girlfriend

The Defensive Midfielder prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Romeo Lavia is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits:@lavizzy Instagram)

Roméo Lavia has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Roméo Lavia Cars and Tattoos

Roméo Lavia has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Brussels, Belgium. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Roméo Lavia has not inked his skin yet.

