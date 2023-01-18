Reed Baker-Whiting 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Reed Baker-Whiting is an American soccer football player who plays as a midfielder for the Major League Soccer club Seattle Sounders FC and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Reed Baker-Whiting is a product of the Seattle Sounders FC academy and currently plays for the reserve and senior teams of the club. The young talent was named one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 worldwide by The Guardian.

The player has represented the United States at youth levels and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Reed Baker-Whiting Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Seattle, Washington, United States Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aries Net Worth NA Age 17 Birthday March 31, 2005 Nationality American Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Seattle Sounders FC Achievements 1X CONCACAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNER Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Reed Baker-Whiting Net Worth and Salary

Reed Baker-Whiting is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is not available on the internet. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €500k by Transfermarkt.

He currently earns a salary of 1 Million Pounds per year playing for the Major League Soccer club Seattle Sounders. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Reed Baker-Whiting Club Career

Reed began professional footballing at Seattle Sounders FC’s academy in 2016 and was promoted to the reserve team of the MLS club in 2021. He signed his first professional contract with the club’s reserve team Tacoma Defiance.

🇺🇸 Reed Baker-Whiting scores for the U-19’s! 👏 pic.twitter.com/k1nxf2dnf3 — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 21, 2022

He was promoted to the senior team of the club in May 2021. He made his senior debut with the club on 16 May 2022 against Los Angeles FC. He was one of the youngest players to make an MLS debut.

Reed Baker-Whiting International Career

Reed has played for the US national U15 team in 2019. He was included in the U19 team in 2022 for the matches and went on to make 4 appearances for the team and managed to score a goal.

Reed Baker-Whiting Family

Reed Baker-Whiting was born on March 31, 2005, in Seattle, Washington, United States. His parents’ names are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Reed Baker-Whiting’s Girlfriend

The Midfielder prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Reed Baker-Whiting has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Reed Baker-Whiting Cars and Tattoos

Reed Baker-Whiting has not been spotted driving a car in the streets. He is young and will be filling up his garage with some cool cars in the future. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. The player has no tattoos on his body but may have plans to tattoo his skin in the future.

