Marrion Guerreiro – Raphael Guerreiro Wife, her Family and more 

Marrion Guerreiro is famous for being the wife of Portuguese full-back Raphael Guerreiro. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Marrion Guerreiro is the gorgeous Portuguese beauty who has become the life partner of Dortmund star Raphael Guerreiro. Despite leading a luxurious life, Marrion has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media.

Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the Portuguese beauty including her family, education and career information.

When Raphael Guerreiro steps onto the football field, he provides innovation, and throughout his tenure at Signal Iduna Park, he has frequently assisted BVB to achieve higher goals. Guerreiro may be among the top players in the Bundesliga, but because of his preference for maintaining a very quiet life, nothing is known about it.

Marrion Guerreiro Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth Portugal Nationality Portuguese Residency N.A Partner Raphael Guerreiro Job N.A Instagram N.A Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Marrion Guerreiro Childhood and Family

Marrion was born in Portugal. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us.

Marrion was born in Portugal. (Crerdit: Instagram)

We believe the Portuguese beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention. We are on the lookout for more information about her early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Raphael Guerreiro.

Marrion Guerreiro Education

Marrion completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved in with Raphael at an early age, so we are unsure whether she continued her education.

Marrion Guerreiro career

Marrion’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her Instagram as she doesn’t have any significant presence there. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.

Marrion has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Portuguese beauty has been with Raphael from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the Portuguese full-back overcome barriers in professional life.

Raphael Guerreiro in action for Dortmund. (Credit: Oh My Football)

Marrion Guerreiro Net Worth

Marrion’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The Portuguese beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance.

Marrion’s boyfriend Raphael accumulates a significant amount per year through his contract with Dortmund, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family.

Marrion Guerreiro and Raphael Guerreiro relationship

Morrion Guerreiro is Raphal’s childhood sweetheart and his wife. They first got together when they were children in high school and have been inseparable ever since. They were pretty young at that time, but they were mature enough to understand the attraction between them.

Raphael Guerreiro is married to his childhood sweetheart. (Credit: Instagram)

The Portuguese full-back already was a part of the SM Caen B youth team at that time. The duo started dating from that age but kept it private and out of the media’s lens.

Marrying your teenage sweetheart is always special. Raphael is the lucky person from that perspective. He proposed to Marrion which turned into a favourable reply and the duo got married in 2015 in front of their family and friends.

Marrion Guerreiro and Raphael Guerreiro Children

Raphael and Marrion gave birth to their first child when they were just 21 years old. The happy couple is parents to a boy and a daughter. Their kid Sacha Guerreiro was born on June 3, 2014. They had their daughter Ana Guerreiro two years later, on August 18, 2016.

Raphael Guerreiro with his son. (Credit: SportMob)

Marrion Guerreiro Social media

Marrion doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. She has a Twitter account, but she barely uses it.

FAQs about Marrion Guerreiro

When did Marrion Guerreiro and Raphael Guerreiro get married? They got married in 2015. What is Marrion Guerreiro doing now? Her current role is under review. How old is Marrion Guerreiro? She is in her 30s. Nationality of Marrion Guerreiro? She is Portuguese. What is Marrion Guerreiro’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.