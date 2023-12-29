Ranking every Reading player by how much they earn in wages in 2023-24

Reading is known to be one of the top English clubs competing in League One under the management of the Spaniard Ruben Selles and in this blog, we will see about every club player’s wages for the 2023/24 season

Reading FC, the Royals, stand at an intriguing crossroads. Relegated from the Championship in 2023, their League One journey is a curious blend of youthful exuberance and lingering disappointment. Manager Ruben Selles faces the challenge of harnessing the flashes of attacking brilliance within his squad and forging a cohesive unit capable of a sustained promotion push.

One striking aspect of Reading’s setup is the sheer size of their playing pool. Squad depth is certainly not a concern with a staggering 77 players in their home squad. However, navigating such a large group and ensuring everyone feels valued and motivated is a unique challenge in itself.

Financially, Reading occupies a mid-table position in League One. Their total wage bill 2023 as per Salary Sport sits at £4,921,800, translating to a respectable £94,650 per week. While not amongst the highest earners in the division, it’s enough to attract and retain some talented players. Ovie Ejaria is the highest earner, pocketing a cool £7,800 weekly.

One thing is for certain: Reading FC’s story is far from over. This season, keep an eye on the development of their young stars, the unwavering support of their fans, and the possibility of a late-season surge that could rewrite the narrative. The Royals may be down, but they’re far from out.

Ovie Ejaria – £7,800/week, £405,600/year:

The Royals’ highest earner and creative maestro, Ejaria’s silky skills and vision ignite their attacking play. At 25, he’s the key to unlocking defences and leading Reading’s promotion charge.

Paul Mukairu – £5,800/week, £301,600/year:

This versatile Nigerian forward brings explosive pace, power, and an eye for goal. At 23, he’s a rising star ready to terrorize League One defenses.

Ovie Ejaria of Reading is the highest earner of the club. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Sam Smith – £5,600/week, £291,200/year:

A homegrown hero with a knack for finding the net, Smith’s work ethic and finishing touch make him a valuable asset. The 25-year-old sharpshooter will be eager to spearhead Reading’s goalscoring charge.

Dom Ballard – £5,400/week, £280,800/year:

Don’t let his 18 years fool you, Ballard’s composure and finishing are beyond his age. This natural poacher could be Reading’s breakout star this season.

Harlee Dean – £5,200/week, £270,400/year:

Nicknamed “The General,” this 31-year-old veteran brings experience and leadership to the backline. His aerial prowess and vocal command make him a defensive rock.

Harvey Knibbs – £4,200/week, £218,400/year:

This tireless 24-year-old winger terrorizes defences with his relentless energy and pinpoints cross from the right flank.

Lewis Wing – £4,000/week, £208,000/year:

The engine of Reading’s midfield, Wing recovers the ball, dictates the tempo, and even chips in with the occasional thunderbolt. This 28-year-old box-to-box dynamo is invaluable.

Paul Mukairu is the second-highest earner of Reading. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom McIntyre – £3,600/week, £187,200/year:

A versatile defender comfortable in central or left-back roles, McIntyre’s tactical flexibility and composure are key assets. At 24, he’s a vital component of the backline.

Clinton Mola – £3,400/week, £176,800/year:

This young defender’s athleticism and reading of the game make him a promising prospect. At 22, he’s eager to learn from veterans and establish himself in the first team.

Nesta Guinness-Walker – £2,900/week, £150,800/year:

This versatile 23-year-old offers tactical flexibility and composure across the backline. His calm presence and ball-playing ability are valuable assets.

Tom Holmes – £2,600/week, £135,200/year:

This tall and commanding 23-year-old brings aerial dominance and strong tackling to the backline. He’s a key figure in set-piece situations and adds physicality to the defence.

Reading, Head Coach Ruben Selles looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Eastleigh and Reading. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Sam Hutchinson – £2,600/week, £135,200/year:

Don’t be fooled by his slightly reduced salary, Sam Hutchinson is an invaluable figure in Reading’s midfield. This 33-year-old veteran’s experience and tactical nous are crucial for anchoring the park’s centre.

Amadou Mbengue – £2,500/week, £130,000/year:

This 21-year-old Frenchman offers pace and attacking thrust down the right flank. Mbengue’s athleticism, work ethic, and dangerous crosses make him a rising talent.

Ben Elliott – £2,500/week, £130,000/year:

At 20 years old, Ben Elliot, an English talent, embodies electrifying pace and attacking prowess on the right wing. Elliot’s dynamic athleticism, unwavering work ethic, and precision in delivering dangerous crosses showcase his status as an emerging football gem, poised to make a significant impact on the pitch.

