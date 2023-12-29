Julian Jeanvier 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Julian Jeanvier is a French professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for the Turkish club Kayserispor and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Julian Jeanvier, a 31-year-old central defender, has carved out a well-traveled career across France, England, and Turkey. Starting in his native France, he rose to prominence with Reims before earning a move to English club Brentford in 2018. Despite promising moments, injuries hampered his progress, leading to loan spells at Kasımpaşa in Turkey and a return to France with Auxerre. Now, Jeanvier has found stability at Kayserispor, hoping to rekindle the form that once made him a sought-after talent.

Beyond football, Jeanvier’s heritage reflects the richness of global sport. Born in France to Guinean and Guadeloupean parents, he proudly represents Guinea on the international stage. His personal life is equally rich, with a Guinean wife and passport solidifying his connection to his ancestral roots.

Julian Jeanvier (L) fights for the ball with Lionel Messi. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Julian Jeanvier and Wiki

Birth Place Clichy, France Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aries Net Worth £3.2 Million Age 31 Birthday 31 March 1992 Nationality French Position Central defender Senior Clubs Nancy B, Nancy, Lille B, Mouscron-Péruwelz, Red Star, Reims, Brentford, Kasımpaşa, Auxerre II, Auxerre and Kayserispor. Achievements NA Wife NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Julian Jeanvier’s Net Worth and Salary

The gifted Guinean football player Julian Jeanvier commands a lucrative career with Kayserispor, making £4,100 per week and £213,200 per year as a competent Defender-Center. His estimated net worth at age 31 is £3,213,600. His market value is estimated to be €700,000, which is evidence of his skill on the pitch. Jeanvier’s long-term agreement with Kayserispor, which runs through June 30, 2025, demonstrates his dedication to the group and solidifies his place in the football industry.

Julian Jeanvier Club Career

Jeanvier’s football career began in France, most notably with Reims, and continued in England with a spell with Brentford. In 2023, he moved back to his native country and signed with Auxerre before travelling to Turkey to join Kayserispor.

With Brentford, Jeanvier closed a major chapter in his career by being instrumental in their promotion to the Premier League. His dedication to the game and defensive prowess proved invaluable to the team. Jeanvier demonstrated perseverance in the face of difficulties and a loan spell in the Turkish Süper Lig with Kasımpaşa.

He made a brief appearance in Ligue 1 with Auxerre in 2022, contributing significantly prior to the club’s regrettable relegation. After that, in 2023, Jeanvier returned to Turkey and inked a two-year deal with Kayserispor.

Julian Jeanvier International Career

Jeanvier embraced representing Guinea, earning his debut cap in 2019. He participated in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, making a notable contribution to the national team. Despite a period of absence from international duty, he made a comeback in 2022 for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Beyond the football pitch, Jeanvier’s personal life reflects his diverse heritage, being of Guinean and Guadeloupean descent.

Julian Jeanvier has a net worth of £3.2 Million. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Julian Jeanvier Family

He was born in Clichy, France, on March 31, 1992, cherishes his family’s privacy. He has chosen to keep information about his parents and siblings private, which is a reflection of his desire to live a private life. In a time when celebrity frequently invades private lives, Jeanvier’s choice to protect his family highlights his commitment to preserving his sense of normalcy in the middle of professional football attention.

Julian Jeanvier’s wife – NA

The Midfielder is well-known for his skill on the pitch and leads a private life. Though information on his spouse is still unclear, snippets from his Instagram profile, where he appears to be spending time with a child, allude to a fatherly bond. Because of his dedication to maintaining his privacy, Jeanvier’s life off the football pitch is rather mysterious.

Julian Jeanvier teases possible sponsorships with his Instagram pictures, one of which features a pair of Puma footwear. Even though the sponsors’ names aren’t revealed, these sneak peeks imply a relationship with well-known companies. Jeanvier’s deliberate silence adds a sense of mystery, which allows supporters to conjecture about the collaborations that might advance his football career.

Julian Jeanvier (C) warms up before the French L1 football match between AJ Auxerre and FC Nantes. (Photo by ARNAUD FINISTRE/AFP via Getty Images)

Julian Jeanvier Cars and Tattoos

Julian Jeanvier, prefers a blank canvas free of ink. No data regarding his choice of cars is known, making information about his chosen wheels as elusive as his quick reflexes on the pitch. Jeanvier appears to be focused on the game, even going so far as to have simple personal accessories and car preferences.

FAQs about Julian Jeanvier