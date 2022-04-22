Rangers vs Motherwell: Preview & Predicted Line-ups

Motherwell welcome Rangers to Fir Park as they look to get their season back on track by getting past the Scottish giants

Rangers find themselves second in the Premiership table behind Celtic as they look at getting past Motherwell and keep the pressure on the top of the table.

Motherwell meanwhile find themselves in the sixth position in the Premiership and sit two points ahead of the drop zone.

The clash is crucial for both teams considering the stakes involved. With one team chasing the pack leader and another team looking to avoid the drop into the relegation places.

Rangers Preview

Rangers have a lot of ground to cover after two league defeats in recent times to leaders Celtic.

However, their spirits will be high after they beat their Old Firm rivals 1-2 after extra time last weekend to reach the Scottish FA Cup final.

Only Celtic have beaten Rangers in the league since last August and this will bode well for the Scottish club.

Player to watch: Kemar Roofe

The Welsh striker has scored 16 goals for the Scottish giants this season he will undoubtedly be key to Ranger’s chances today.

He will undoubtedly lead the line against Motherwell and will be looking to add to his goal tally.

Motherwell Preview

Motherwell have improved on last season’s sorry campaign to make that crucial cut into the top six of the Scottish Premiership.

Coming into the game, Motherwell have had a mixed run, losing, winning and drawing the last three matches.

The Scottish club are placed 6th in the table two points ahead of Hibernian and Livingston.

Player to watch: Kevin van Veen

In the absence of Tony Watt who left Motherwell to join Dundee United in January, Kevin van Veen has stepped up.

The Dutch striker has scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists and would be hoping to continue his good form.

Rangers have odds of 1.33 to win the match, while Motherwell's odds are 9.00 according to Betway.

Predicted Lineups:

Rangers (4-2-3-1) Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Leon Balogun, Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Scott Wright, Joseph Aribo, Ryan Kent, Kevin Roofe

Motherwell (4-3-3): Liam Kelly, Bevis Mugabi, Sondre Johansen, Jake Carroll, Dean Cornelius, Callum Slattery, Sean Goss, Connor Shield, Joseph Isiah, Kevin van Veen