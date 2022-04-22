Celtic vs Ross County: Preview & Predicted Line-ups

Ross County welcome league leaders Celtic this weekend as they look to continue their meteoric rise in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic are comfortably placed at the top of the table having a six-point advantage over second placed Rangers.

Ross County meanwhile are placed fifth in the table which could be considered a tremendous achievement for them.

Celtic will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table whilst Ross County will be looking to continue their good form.

Celtic Preview

Celtic lost their first match in seven across all competitions in last weekend’s Scottish FA Cup semi-final at home to rivals Rangers.

The defeat is unlikely to deter them as they look to continue a 27-match unbeaten record in the league despite the scent of an upset here.

They will want to extend their hold at the top of the table and the match against Ross County provides them with just that opportunity.

Player to watch: Joe Hart

This season, the English shot-stopper has been sensational for Celtic and will have to be at his best again against Ross County.

If the Celtic goalkeeper has a good game, then the Scottish giants are almost certain to extend their lead at the top.

Ross County Preview

Ross County’s miraculous rise from the foot of the Scottish Premiership to the championship round was completed at Aberdeen’s expense in a 0-1 victory there two weeks ago.

Just two defeats from their last 11 league games is an incredible achievement for a side with one of the smallest budgets and fans will be keen to show their support on Sunday with this pressure-free clash against the champions-elect.

Player to watch: Regan Charles Cook

Regan Charles Cook has been Ross County’s best player this season by a mile.

Having scored 13 goals this season, he is undoubtedly key to Ross County’s chances against Celtic.

Predicted Lineups:

Celtic (4-3-3): Joe Hart, Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor, Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic, Matt O’ Reilly, Liel Abada, Felipe Jota, Daizen Maeda

Ross County (4-3-3): R. Laidlaw, C. Randall, J. Baldwin, A. Iacovitti, J. Vokins, R. Callachan, J. Tillson, B. Spittal, H. Paton, R. Charles-Cook, C. Ramirez

Betway Sports have Celtic to win the game with the odds of 1.25 while Ross County to win with odds pf 11.0 in their football betting markets.